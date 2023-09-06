Camille Dantone, community and family program manager of Everhart Museum, reads “The Squirrels Who Squabbled” to children at the Dalton Community Library.

Welcome autumn!

It’s hard to believe that summer is coming to a close. Every year it seems to get shorter and shorter!

We are sure some of you are looking forward to going back to school, seeing old friends and making new ones. This time of the year is especially delightful with warm days and cool nights.

We are looking forward to a busy September this year at Dalton Community Library.

Doris Kearns Goodwin, world-renowned presidential historian, public speaker, Pulitzer Prizewinning and New York Times best-selling author will be the speaker for the Lackawanna County Library System’s 2023 American Masters Lecture, Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Scranton Cultural Center.

Free tickets to the event will be available at Lackawanna County libraries and online at Eventbrite.com.

Kids’ Time and Young Adult programming will begin on Thursday, Sept. 21. The theme this year will be sign language, coding and Chinese.

Kids’ time will begin at 4 p.m. and directly after that Young Adults will meet at 5 p.m. continuing with mind expanding games, chess and Chinese checkers. Saturday Spotlight will start up this fall on Sept. 30.We will be discussing “The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell.” Please feel free to join our group.

Adult Bridge will be meeting on Tuesday mornings from 10 to noon. New or experienced players are encouraged to join us.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Dalton Community Library will participate in the Dalton Farm to Family Fest at Steam Side Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is an interactive, educational and community event for all ages. On Monday, Sept. 25, there will be a public showing of Jenny Mackenzie’s documentary “The Right to Read” and a discussion with a member of the Lackawanna County Literacy Committee to follow.

Our Fall Book and Bake Sale is right around the corner. It will be held on Oct. 21. We will be taking donations until Sept. 30. Any books you can contribute is greatly appreciated. No donations will be taken in the month of October to give us time to get ready for the sale and clean up after.

Enjoy the rest of your Summer. Hope to see you soon at one of our fall programs and please call for details.