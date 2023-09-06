The Fleetville Fire Company will hold its 4th annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, ath the Fleetville Fire Station on Firehouse Lane.

“The Fall Fair is one of the largest vendors shows in NEPA. There is literally something for everyone. The most rewarding aspect of this event is the community. It brings friends and neighbors together from Fleetville as well as a large circle around us. It showcases our fire company and helps raise awareness of the importance of supporting all volunteer companies,” said Micelle Ross, Fall Festival chair and coordinator and secretary for the fire company.

The Fleetville Fire Company will have a chicken BBQ with potatoes, beans and a Texas Roadhouse roll and butter.

Tickets cost $13 and must be purchased in advance at 7-11 Food Mart, B & B Family Restaurant, CJ’S Deli, Country Cuts Hair Salon, Lakeland Golf Club, Last Leg Cidery, Lenny’s Liquidation, Nemeth Motors and The Great Produce Experience Farm Stand.

Reservations can also be made by calling Michelle Ross at 570-840-0635 or the fire station 570-945-3139.

The fire station will also have a sweets and treats booth and a lemonade and ice tea stand.

There will be many food trucks to choose from. This is a sample of many:

• Gibo’s Pizza — pizza, calzone, Stromboli, wraps, meatballs on a stick and Italian desserts.

• Lou’s Concessions – Fresh cut fried, specialty fries, hot dogs, chicken, nachos and fresh squeezed lemonade and drinks.

• Smash Hut NEPA – Smashed burgers, fries and more.

• White House Steak and Deli-steak and cheese and more.

• Cousin’s Maine Lobster — Maine roll, Connecticut roll, lobster grilled cheese, lobster tots, lobster tail and tots, lobster quesadilla, New England clam chowder and lobster bisque.

• Manning’s Ice Cream

• Murray’s Coffee House

“We have been a blessed company with a growing number of new members. This event helps us maintain and improve our services and readiness to be there when the community needs us most,” said Ross.

Joe Thomas is a member of the fire company and is vice president.

“We try to prepare everything so the day of the fair can run as smooth as possible and everyone can enjoy the day,” Thomas said. “We rely on proceeds of the fair to carry our fire company and protect our members throughout the year. We are 100% volunteer and fortunate to have an increasing number of volunteers in a time where most volunteer organizations are struggling. We are extremely proud of Fleetville Fire Company and appreciate the support we receive from everyone in our community and neighboring town. There will be fun for everyone. It’s a family friendly event for everyone in the community and neighboring towns.”

There are over 150 vendors. They will be selling antiques, flea marker items, crochet, knitting, jewelry, leather goods, wood crafts, decorator items, pillows and blankets, pet items, photography, book author, ornaments, clothing, gifts, ceramics, pottery, candles, candy, popcorn, honey, flowers, farm stand, wreaths, soap, tumblers, accessories and more.

Bands will play throughout the day including ENT Music Co, Larry Zick and Friends, John Bower and Mace in Dickson.

For children, there will be pumpkin painting, a mini scarecrow factory, a bird feeder craft, face painting, a balloon artist, a petting zoo, story time with author Charles Davis and his book the “The Adventures of Leo Border Collie from PA,” walk through exhibit with the Pennsylvania Wood Mobile and Jurassic Raptor 570.

There will also be small games of chance with a cow flop, cash raffle, pull tab bingo, 50/50, basket raffle, ax throwing with Cast the Axe, dog, agility demonstrations and CPR and Stop the Bleed demonstration.

President Dave Grunza is the president and a member of the Fleetville Fire Company.

“The fair gets bigger and bigger every year,” he said. “The volunteers are outstanding, and the help is incredible. The fair has grown so much with the volunteers. When the fire company first started, we may have had 2 to 3 firefighters go out with the truck. Today, about 15 show up. The proceeds from the fair allowed the fire company to purchase a new fire truck.”

“This fair helps with fire equipment and training which is a big expense. It is one of the biggest events in the area. It is a fun family event for everyone. People don’t just stop by for a few minutes. They stay the whole day,” said Tony Saxton Fleetville Fire Station fire chief.