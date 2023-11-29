The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce has announced that Virginia “Ginger” Goodrich of Scranton will retire on Dec. 31, 2023, after 58 years of employment with the organization.

A retirement celebration in her honor will be held at the Scranton Country Club.

Goodrich, the longest-tenured employee in the organization’s history, joined the Chamber’s staff in 1965 as a secretary in the industrial development department. After a series of promotions, she has held the position of executive secretary to the president since 1979. In addition, she has served as board secretary for the Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Company (SLIBCO), a Chamber affiliate organization, since 1994.

“To say that Ginger is an icon of this organization is an understatement,” said Robert Durkin, president of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. ”She has played integral roles in support of the most important initiatives in Chamber history—and by extension, some of the most impactful projects in Northeastern Pennsylvania history.”

The salutatorian of the class of 1964 at Dickson City High School, Goodrich continued her education at Lackawanna Junior College. In 1965, she graduated with honors and a diploma in the Executive Secretarial Course.

An avid learner, Goodrich completed the United States Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organization Management certificate program for Chamber of Commerce Management in 1995 and the 12-week Dale Carnegie program in 2000.

“Little did I know when Hoyle Seeley, President of Lackawanna Junior College, sent me to interview at the Chamber of Commerce that it would become my “home” for over 58 years,” Goodrich said. “I will certainly miss it, but new experiences await.”

A lifelong supporter of the Girl Scouts, Goodrich served as a troop leader for 30 years. She has also held committee and board positions with Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania and its predecessor, Girl Scouts Scranton Pocono Council. Goodrich served on the Board of the Anthracite Heritage Museum Associates for several years. She also volunteered for the Holiday Express at the Steamtown National Historic Site from 2001–2014.

Named “Volunteer of the Year” in 2013 for her work at the Anthracite Heritage Museum and Scranton Iron Furnaces, Goodrich received numerous awards from the Girl Scouts, including “Woman of Distinction” in 2001.

She was featured in the Scranton Times-Tribune for “Northeast Woman” in 1992 and again in 2021, and she received a Certificate of Recognition—the Roseann Smith Alperin Award in 2008.

Goodrich is a member of the Dickson City Primitive Methodist Church and has volunteered her time for its adult Sunday school classes since 2002. She was also a member of the church’s Ladies Aid Society and has served as a member of the church’s board of trustees and the assistant Sunday school superintendent.

In honor of her contributions to the Girl Scouts and Camp Archbald, a tribute gift will be made in Goodrich’s honor to support revitalization efforts at Camp Archbald.