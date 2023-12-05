Pictured are Bob Durkin, president of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; Jerry Musheno, chairman of the board of directors; Ryan Gleason, senior manager of government affairs, US Chamber of Commerce.

Pictured are Bob Durkin, president of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; Virginia “Ginger” Goodrich, executive secretary to the president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; Ryan Gleason, senior manager of government affairs, US Chamber of Commerce; Jerry Musheno, chairman of the board of directors.

The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce recently marked its 100th year as a chartered Chamber of Commerce, celebrating a century of unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth, supporting local businesses, and championing the vibrant community of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Chartered on Nov. 21, 1923, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, previously known as the Board of Trade, has been at the forefront of driving innovation, collaboration, and prosperity for businesses large and small. As a trusted partner to the local business community, the Chamber has been instrumental in providing resources, advocacy, and networking opportunities to its members.

To commemorate this historic occasion, The Chamber hosted Ryan Gleason, senior manager of government affairs with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, at a recent meeting of the board of directors. Gleason presented a proclamation from Suzanne Clark, CEO and president of the US Chamber of Commerce, in recognition of the Chamber’s 100 years as a charted Chamber of Commerce, highlighting significant contributions to the economic development of Scranton and its longstanding commitment to fostering a thriving business environment.

“It is rewarding to look back on a century of work representing the diverse business interests of Scranton, Lackawanna County, and all of northeastern Pennsylvania. And looking with excitement and optimism to the road ahead, paving the way for even greater success for our members and the entire business community,” shared Bob Durkin, president of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

Gleason also presented a proclamation to Chamber icon Virgina Goodrich. Goodrich is set to retire after 58 years of service to The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber expresses its gratitude to Ginger for more than a half-century dedication to the greater Scranton business community.