Annual event moves to Hillside Park during construction at middle school

The view from the top of the hill at Abington Heights Middle School during the Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ fireworks display on Thursday, July 3, 2025. This year’s event is set for Friday, July 3, at Hillside Park. The location was changed due to an ongoing construction project at the middle school.

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons is preparing to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. The 40th annual 4th of July Firework Celebration is slated for Friday, July 3.

Take note of the new venue if you are planning to attend. While the event has historically been held at the Abington Heights Middle School, this year, due to construction at the school, the 2026 fireworks celebration will be held at Hillside Park, 1188 Winola Road, South Abington Township.

Rotary club member Gail Cicerini said the event promises a variety of entertainment before the fireworks display kicks off. Balloon sculptures, face paintings, and a variety of favorite local food vendors will be on hand to make the evening fun for all. Music will also be provided by classic rock radio station Rock 107, featuring Terry Dietz.

Cicerini said members of the Abington Rotary will also be on hand at the event to sell red, white, and blue patriotic merchandise and answer questions about the organization.

This year, due to the venue change, visitors have the opportunity to enjoy the two playgrounds on Hillside Park’s grounds. Visitors are also invited to bring blankets and chairs to make the fireworks show a cozy experience, Cicerini said, but are asked to keep chairs and food off of the park’s synthetic turf soccer field.

Also important to note: West Grove Street will be closed from Elkview Drive to Winola Road from 2:30 to 10:30 p.m. on July 3. Visitors can access the event from Route 307/Winola Road. Rotary volunteers will be available to direct parking.

Parking for the celebration opens at 5 p.m., and the cost will be $10 per vehicle. Further donations to the Rotary are also welcome.

For information about the event, visit abingtonrotary.org.