The Mountain View Garden Club’s annual Plant Exchange and Market Place is set for Sunday, June 7 , 2026 . The event will be held at the Clifford Township Community Center and Park on Cemetery Street, and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Plant Sale starts at 2 p.m., while the Market Place and Second Hand Rose flea market opens at 11 a.m.

Attendees will find a wide selection of locally grown and reasonably priced perennials for sale. Participants can also exchange two perennials for two of similar size or value.

The flea market will be held in the township’s storage facility (garage). Donations made at this market help support the Mountain View Garden Club Educational Grants for local schools. This year, three schools have already been approved to receive grants for their innovative projects, making these contributions a worthwhile investment in the community.

At the market, visitors can explore booths from local artisans, businesses, and food vendors selling a variety of products and food.

One vendor, Amy Theobold, the owner of Creamworks Creamery, has delicious shakes, ice cream floats, sundaes, and cones available from her truck and local dairy. She has been coming to the plant exchange for the past four years and continues to draw a crowd.

The event will also feature live music with Jim Carro.

If interested in participating as a vendor, email Diane at D23sysko@gmail.com or call 610-704-9564.