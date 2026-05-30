Small-group walking tours will offer glimpses into Scranton history

Want to take a vacation in your hometown, or learn fun facts to impress your guests?

Join the Lackawanna Historical Society for its summer walking tours. These free, guided tours provide residents and visitors with a chance to learn more about Downtown Scranton’s magnificent architecture, and learn more about the buildings and neighborhoods you pass every day.

Tours are scheduled for Friday evenings and Saturday mornings.

Each tour focuses on a different thematic region of the city. Tours will spotlight the Gothic District and former “Clubhouse Row,” the Lackawanna Avenue Commercial district, the lower portion of the Hill Section, as well as Courthouse Square.

The full tour schedule is below:

11 a.m. Saturday, June 6: Courthouse Square; meet at the corner of North Washington and Linden

11 a.m. Saturday, June 20: Gothic District; meet at Lackawanna College, corner of North Washington and Vine

6 p.m. Friday, June 26: Commercial and “Red Light” District; meet at Radisson Lackawanna Station

11 a.m. Saturday, July 11: Lower Hill section; meet Elm Park Church, corner of Linden and Jefferson

11 a.m. Saturday, July 25: Courthouse Square; meet at the corner of North Washington and Linden

11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8: Commercial and “Red Light” District; meet at Radisson Lackawanna Station

6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21: Gothic District; meet at Lackawanna College, corner of North Washington and Vine

11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12: Lower Hill section; meet Elm Park Church, corner Linden and Jefferson

6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25: Courthouse Square; meet at the corner of North Washington & Linden

All tours are limited to 10 people. Learn more about your community and get some fresh air. Call the Society at 570-344-3841 for reservations.

For information, email lackawannahistory@gmail.com.

About the society

Founded in 1886 as the Lackawanna Institute of History and Science, the Lackawanna Historical Society provides the community with a record of local history through its museum and library collections, exhibits, and programs.

In 1942, from the bequest of George H. Catlin the Society established its permanent home at Catlin’s 1912 residence, 232 Monroe Ave., Scranton.