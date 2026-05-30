Keystone College President John F. Pullo, Sr. ’69, center, gathers with participants prior to the College’s 155th Commencement on Saturday, May 16, on campus in La Plume. Joining Pullo are: Kirby K. Hickey ’65, board of trustees chair; Maggie Calpin ’09, commencement speaker; Amber Mascia, 2026 Outstanding Graduate; and Vicki A Stanavitch, Ph.D. ’92, provost and vice president of academic and student affairs.

LA PLUME — Keystone College celebrated its 155th commencement on Saturday, May 16, during a ceremony on the College’s campus in La Plume. Degrees were conferred upon 134 students.

Local Entrepreneur and 2009 Keystone College alumna Maggie Calpin, owner of Nibbles & Bits, a gourmet gift and chocolate company in Dunmore, offered the keynote address and was awarded an honorary degree from the college.

Keystone President John F. Pullo, Sr. ’69 presided over the ceremony. Amber Mascia, Sergeant, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, a resident of Blakeslee, addressed her classmates as this year’s outstanding graduate. President Pullo, Vicki A. Stanavitch, Ph.D. ’92, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, and Kirby K. Hickey ’62, chair of the board of trustees, presented the degrees and certificates to the graduates.

In his remarks, Pullo congratulated the graduates and their families and thanked them for sticking with Keystone during some very difficult times prior to the College’s merger with the Washington Institute for Education and Research (WIER) in May 2025.

“Your resilience, perseverance, and commitment to Keystone during your time here, coupled with the steadfast support of WIER and the dedication of our faculty and staff, saved Keystone College! I am grateful for that. The entire Keystone community is grateful for that,” Pullo said. “We still have much work to do as we continue to rebuild, but what we are working to accomplish here is not being done in higher education today as schools like Keystone are becoming fewer. American higher education still needs an affordable, private college experience, and you are all examples and representatives of that. Go forth and proudly share your Keystone experiences. And know that we are proud of each and every one of you and pleased to now welcome you into our Keystone alumni family.”

As he introduced Calpin, Pullo said, “Keystone alumna Maggie Calpin is the personification of the College’s motto of ‘Progress Through Effort.’ We are excited to have her with us today to share her inspiring story. I am also excited to announce that she will be joining our Board of Trustees in the next academic term.”

Calpin began her career in cosmetology before receiving her Bachelor of Science in business from Keystone. She graduated magna cum laude in 2009 while working full-time as a cosmetologist. Following her graduation from Keystone, and at just 24 years of age, Calpin took a leap and purchased a turnkey business, transforming it into the thriving brand it is today, including launching in-house chocolate production in 2013. Nibbles & Bits is well known for its handcrafted confections and thoughtfully curated gifts.

In her remarks to the students, Calpin highlighted the realities of building a business while reminding students that success is not always a straight line and that some of the best opportunities come from taking risks before you feel fully ready.

“My wish for you is that ‘good enough’ is never enough for you. That you continue to grow. To push. To become more than you ever thought possible. I hope you stay hungry. I hope you keep striving for more,” Calpin said.

Local degree recipients

• Andrea Celeste Walcott, Factoryville, Master of Business Administration

• Willie A. Exum, Factoryville, Master of Science in Sport Leadership Management

• Della Lee Bobb, Dalton, Bachelor of Arts

• Luke C. Baker, Factorville, Bachelor of Science

• Michael Breed, Factoryville, Bachelor of Science

• Anna Grace Flowers, Clarks Green, Bachelor of Science

• Emma Elizabeth Hughes, Clarks Summit, Bachelor of Science

• Molly Louise Mindas, Clarks Summit, Bachelor of Science

• Holly Michelle Ross, Clarks Green, Bachelor of Science

• Ian James Schmidt, Factoryville, Bachelor of Science

• Emily Rose Seward, Dalton, Bachelor of Science

• Mason P. Shay, Dalton, Bachelor of Science

• Brielle Ann Shevchik, Clarks Summit, Bachelor of Science

• Dana Elynn Sibilia, Soth Abington Township, Bachelor of Science

• Brett Patrick Tigue, South Abington Township, Bachelor of Science

• Alicia Ann Lee, Nicholson, Associate in Science

• Tanner Shane Young, Clarks Summit, Associate in Science

• Eric Michael VanLuvanee, Nicholson, Associate in Applied Science