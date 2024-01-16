Events range from drum circle to magic show

First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit will participate in the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice on Jan, 26-28. The church is located at 300 School Street, Clarks Summit, and its Ice Festival activities will include:

• An Ice Sculpture on display just outside the entrance to the sanctuary and a Photography and Art Show in the Session Room (Friday 4-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

• Saturday, Jan. 27, 10:30-11:30 am Drum Circle led by Cheryl Mozdian in the sanctuary

• Saturday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Chili Cafe in Fellowship Hall

• Saturday, Jan. 27, 1-2 p.m. Magic Show by Damian the Magician in the sanctuary

Other than food purchased at the Chili Cafe, there is no charge to attend the other events at the church

The church’s Arts Series is supported by a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a Lackawanna County Community Arts and Culture Grant, and by individual contributions.

For more information call the church at 570-586-6306.