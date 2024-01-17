Annual winter celebration kicks of Jan. 26

Tim Wells pours a sample of his product at the Deep Roots Hard Cider stand on Depot Street during last year’s Clark Summit Festival of Ice.

Paula Wasmanski, of Plains Township, poses with the horses that were pulling the wagon for rides on State Street last year.

Jill Suda, left, and Pam Jones enjoy warm up next to a heater at last year’s Clark Summit Festival of Ice.

A horse drawn wagon ride goes down State Street with traffic following behind during last year’s Clark Summit Festival of Ice.

Hudson Harris, 3, from Factoryville looks at a dragon ice sculpture in front of the Waverly Community House during last year’s Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.

Wayne Ayers bundled in a Newton Rensom firemans jacket to watch the firemen’s ice carving competition during last year’s Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.

The Waverly Community House hosted ice carving and fire pits for warming up during the Clarks Summit Fesival of Ice last year.

Harper Jones, 2, holds her father’s hand and a balloon snowman crafted at last year’s ice festival.

Fire companies all put out boots for donations during the firemen’s ice carving competition at last year’s ice festival.

Tom Flowers from the Chinchilla Fire Company uses a chainsaw to work on an ice carving.

Steven Richmond works on an ice carving for the Dalton Fire Company.

Todd Glover starts to cut out the emblem of the Newton Ransom Fire Company during the ice carving competition during last year’s Ice Festival.

Rod Harper chisels out pieces of ice from the Clarks Summit Fire Company ice carving last year.

Kate Miller uses a die grinder as she works on the Clarks Summit Fire Company ice carving last year.

Dale Richmond uses a die grinder to smooth out the ice carving of the Dalton Fire Company.

Todd Glover uses a chainsaw to make a cut as Evan Kettle gets ready to catch the ice he cuts away for Newton Ransom Fire Company last year.

Rod Harper chisels and Kate Miller uses a chainsaw as they work on the Clarks Summit Fire Company ice carving last year.

Jason Saar and Tom Flowers discuss how to make a cut on the Chinchilla Fire Company ice carving last year.

Maggie Brutico, of Clarks Summit, watches the firemen’s ice carving competition with 7-month-old Carmen at last year’s Ice Festival.

CLARKS SUMMIT – The Clarks Summit Festival of Ice is coming to town on Jan. 26, with an annual parade to kick off the annual event in its 20th year, which will begin on State Street and end at the Clock Tower.

The event is sponsored by Abington Business and Professional Association. It is geared at bringing business to the downtown area and beyond.

This year’s theme is “Jurassic Ice,” a celebration of dinosaurs with ice carvings of the spectacular animals appearing all over town.

Janice Bevaqua said the theme is of interest to all ages and provides an opportunity for artists to craft larger than life sculptures, which are expected to bring in visitors from all over the region.

Bevaqua said the festival was originally started to bring out visitors to the borough’s main street during a season which is historically slow for many businesses. Although the event is still a benefit to local businesses, it has now become an annual family tradition for many.

Saturday and Sunday will feature live ice carvings, food tents, special sales by area merchants, horse and carriage rides, and plenty of opportunities for pictures with the giant reptiles from long ago.

On Sunday, an ice carving competition between area fire fighters will be held in the Citizens parking lot at 1 p.m. – an event that has become a favorite for many festival-goers.

Favorite themes over the event’s history include “Hometown Heroes” in 2021, which featured sculptures of healthcare workers, first responders, teachers and essential workers who worked to benefit the community during the pandemic.

Other favorites were “Ice Under the Big Top,” “The Frozen Frontier” and “Wild West.”

Bevaqua expects this year’s dinosaur theme to be a favorite, already hearing from local residents that they will attend specifically for the sculptures.

In addition, live bands, games, horse-drawn carriage rides and an atmosphere of Winter Wonderland is a great way to spend a January day, she said.

Live ice carvings throughout the day will also provide a chance to see artists transform blocks of ice into intricate sculptures first hand.

Prince and Princess competition

For a second year in a row the event will include an Ice Prince and Princess competition, with young competitors walking in the kickoff parade. This year’s Prince and Princess will be aptly crowned by last year’s winners Michael Fenick and Ellie Warner.

Bevaqua said the parade has changed and grown throughout its history to accommodate residents and visitors to the event.

One thing that organizers have little control over is the weather — which has ranged from single digits to sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 50s.

The perfect temperature for ice sculptures are temperatures just below freezing, with overcast skies.

Any business or organization wishing to be a part of the parade should contact Katie Lane at Katie.lane@imaginepa.com.

Businesses may showcase their shops by purchasing an ice sculpture. The sculptures range in price from a single block to a multiple block sculpture or a live carving at your business or your choice of location.

Shops may partner with other businesses to create Mammoth sized ice sculptures.

For more information on highlighting your business with a Jurassic dino, contact TheAbingtons.org@gmail.com.

There are also still opportunities for all businesses and organizations to be sponsors for the festival. Sponsors can choose a level of support. Each level offers recognition in all promotional materials, including social media, billboards, festival map and program, TV advertisements. Upper-level sponsorships also include sole sponsorship of live ice carvings and several other perks.