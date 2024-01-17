Annual winter celebration kicks of Jan. 26
CLARKS SUMMIT – The Clarks Summit Festival of Ice is coming to town on Jan. 26, with an annual parade to kick off the annual event in its 20th year, which will begin on State Street and end at the Clock Tower.
The event is sponsored by Abington Business and Professional Association. It is geared at bringing business to the downtown area and beyond.
This year’s theme is “Jurassic Ice,” a celebration of dinosaurs with ice carvings of the spectacular animals appearing all over town.
Janice Bevaqua said the theme is of interest to all ages and provides an opportunity for artists to craft larger than life sculptures, which are expected to bring in visitors from all over the region.
Bevaqua said the festival was originally started to bring out visitors to the borough’s main street during a season which is historically slow for many businesses. Although the event is still a benefit to local businesses, it has now become an annual family tradition for many.
Saturday and Sunday will feature live ice carvings, food tents, special sales by area merchants, horse and carriage rides, and plenty of opportunities for pictures with the giant reptiles from long ago.
On Sunday, an ice carving competition between area fire fighters will be held in the Citizens parking lot at 1 p.m. – an event that has become a favorite for many festival-goers.
Favorite themes over the event’s history include “Hometown Heroes” in 2021, which featured sculptures of healthcare workers, first responders, teachers and essential workers who worked to benefit the community during the pandemic.
Other favorites were “Ice Under the Big Top,” “The Frozen Frontier” and “Wild West.”
Bevaqua expects this year’s dinosaur theme to be a favorite, already hearing from local residents that they will attend specifically for the sculptures.
In addition, live bands, games, horse-drawn carriage rides and an atmosphere of Winter Wonderland is a great way to spend a January day, she said.
Live ice carvings throughout the day will also provide a chance to see artists transform blocks of ice into intricate sculptures first hand.
Prince and Princess competition
For a second year in a row the event will include an Ice Prince and Princess competition, with young competitors walking in the kickoff parade. This year’s Prince and Princess will be aptly crowned by last year’s winners Michael Fenick and Ellie Warner.
Bevaqua said the parade has changed and grown throughout its history to accommodate residents and visitors to the event.
One thing that organizers have little control over is the weather — which has ranged from single digits to sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 50s.
The perfect temperature for ice sculptures are temperatures just below freezing, with overcast skies.
Any business or organization wishing to be a part of the parade should contact Katie Lane at Katie.lane@imaginepa.com.
Businesses may showcase their shops by purchasing an ice sculpture. The sculptures range in price from a single block to a multiple block sculpture or a live carving at your business or your choice of location.
Shops may partner with other businesses to create Mammoth sized ice sculptures.
For more information on highlighting your business with a Jurassic dino, contact TheAbingtons.org@gmail.com.
There are also still opportunities for all businesses and organizations to be sponsors for the festival. Sponsors can choose a level of support. Each level offers recognition in all promotional materials, including social media, billboards, festival map and program, TV advertisements. Upper-level sponsorships also include sole sponsorship of live ice carvings and several other perks.