Keystone College has named Professor Fran Langan, Ed.D. as Trustee Emerita in recognition for her many years of dedicated service.

Langan, who recently retired as Keystone’s Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Strategic Initiatives, has been affiliated with Keystone since 1980 and has been faculty member since 1985. She will continue to serve Keystone as Special Advisor to Keystone President John F. Pullo, Sr.

In addition to her most recent position, Dr. Langan served as a professor of education, and Chair of the Division of Social Sciences, the Division of Education, and Dean of the School of Professional Studies.

Actively involved in educational issues and well-respected as an advocate for quality practitioner education, Langan has been skilled in securing funding and discovering revenue streams that have helped advance Keystone’s reputation as one of the most respected institutions of higher learning in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Knowledgeable about local, state, and national funding opportunities, Langan is also experienced in cultivating private foundation opportunities, specifically targeting program innovation. She is a member of numerous local, state, and national boards and commissions.

“Langan’s expertise and dedication to Keystone, the field of higher education, and Northeastern Pennsylvania has been legendary,” said President Pullo. “It is an honor to welcome her to the Board of Trustees as Trustee Emerita as we continue to value her knowledge and guidance.”

“I am honored to begin the next phase of my relationship with Keystone College as Trustee Emerita,” said Langan. “Keystone has been such a vital part of my life. I’m looking forward to continuing to be a part of the college community in this new capacity.”

Langan is a graduate of Wilkes University. She received a master’s degree in public administration from Marywood University and a doctorate in education from Temple University. Langan is also a registered nurse.

