TUNKHANNOCK — The Dietrich Theater announced it will host the following events over the next several months.

JANUARY 2026

All Creatures Great and Small – Sneak Preview

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Sunday, Jan. 4 at 3 p.m.

Presented by: WVIA

Admission: Free

Pet food or pet supplies donations are encouraged.

All Creatures Great and Small, the heart-warming PBS Masterpiece series returns for Season 6 starting January 11th on WVIA TV. But first, join us for a sneak preview of the first new episode on Sunday, January 4 at 3 p.m. at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock. Our special guests are Meg Phillips from the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter and one of her canine friends! Admission is free, but please bring a donation of pet food or supplies. Reservations can be made at wvia.org/events, the Dietrich’s ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022 x2.

Life of Pi – National Theatre Live on Screen

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Sundays, Jan. 18 and 25 at 2 p.m.

General Admission: $14

Senior: $12

Student/Child: $10

Puppetry, magic, and storytelling combine in a unique, Olivier and Tony Award-winning stage adaptation of the best-selling novel Life of Pi. After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a 16-year-old boy named Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors — a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh. Who will survive? Filmed live in London’s West End and featuring state-of-the-art visuals, the epic journey of endurance and hope is brought to life in a breathtaking new way. Tickets are available at DietrichTheater.com, the theater’s ticket booth, or by calling 570-836-1022 x2

FEBRUARY 2026

Wyoming County Reads 2026 — A Man Called Ove

Admission: Free to all programs

Presented by: the Tunkhannock Public Library, the Dietrich Theater, and The Little Book Place

Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. — Book discussion of A Man Called Ove at the Tunkhannock Public Library

Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. — Book discussion of A Man Called Ove at The Little Book Place

Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. — Movie Showing of A Man Called Otto at the Dietrich Theater

Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. — Book/film comparison of A Man Called Ove at the Tunkhannock Public Library

The Tunkhannock Public Library, the Dietrich Theater, and The Little Book Place would like to invite you to read A Man Called Ove by Fredrick Backman as part of the Wyoming County Reads 2026. You are welcome to borrow copies of the books from the Tunkhannock Public Library, take part in book discussions facilitated by Mary Zbegner at the Tunkhannock Public Library and The Little Book Place, and see the movie A Man Called Otto at the Dietrich Theater. For more information, please call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022×3.

Winter Fest 2026 Preview Day

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Thursday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Discounted concession!

Do you want to get a better idea of what the Dietrich’s Winter Fest 2026 movies are about? See the trailers that hooked us and made us choose them. Join us for this pre-event for Winter Fest 2026 and screen all 21 movie trails of the films featured in this festival. For more information, please call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022×3.

A Man Called Otto — Dietrich Film Favorite

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Based on the comical and moving New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grumpy widower whose only joy comes from criticizing and judging his exasperated neighbors. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unexpected friendship that will turn his world upside-down. Tickets are available at the Dietrich’s ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022 x3.

PBS Kids in the Classroom

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Thursday, Feb. 19 at 9:30 a.m.

Admission: Free

WVIA’s PBS Kids in the Classroom is coming to the Dietrich Theater! Children and their families will participate in an educational activity along with a story time session. Children in attendance will also receive a FREE storybook! Reservations can be made by calling HANDs of Wyoming County at 570-833-2350.

Winter Fest 2026

Friday, Feb. 20 through Thursday, March 12

Enjoy 21 films in 21 days!

Tickets: $8.50 each

A celebration of foreign, independent and art films.

Visit DietrichTheater.com for festival films and schedules.

MARCH 2026

Winter Fest 2026 Post-Festival Discussion

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Friday, March 13 at 1 p.m.

Admission: Free

Have you ever wanted to be able to discuss the content and significance of some of the film festival movies with others who have seen them? Or do you have questions about festival films you have seen? Join us for a post-festival discussion at the Dietrich facilitated by Ronnie Harvey, movie buff extraordinaire! No need to register. Just show up!

Leprechaun Lore

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m.

Presented by: Storyteller Hal Pratt

Admission: Free

The return of Spring brings with it a return of interest in leprechauns. Local leprechaun expert Hal Pratt will answer all your questions and help you in your search for the wee fella. Learn about their dress, their habits, AND how best to capture one and (maybe) get his pot of gold. Improve your chances by attending this free program, suitable for believers of all ages. Tickets available by calling 570-836-1022 x3 or at the ticket booth while they last.

Gather & Grow: Community Plant and Seed Swap and Tips for Healthy Houseplants Presentation

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Saturday, March 21 at 10 a.m. to noon

Presentation at 10:30 a.m.

Presented by: Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Wyoming County

Admission: Free

Gather and grow with fellow plant lovers and the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Wyoming County for a free Community Plant and Seed Swap! Gardeners of all experience levels are invited to share seeds and swap houseplants. At 10:30 a.m. the Master Gardeners will present “Tips for Healthy Houseplants”. Call 570-836-1022 x3 for details. All are welcome to attend.

Open Mic Night — The Vierlings

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. Doors open for signups at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by: Viola Henning

Admission: Free

Sponsored by: the Dietrich Fundraising Committee

Open to audiences and performers of all ages. Musicians, poets, comedians and performers of all types are invited to share their talents on the Dietrich stage. This month’s featured guests are The Vierling Duo. The Vierling Duo are folk-rock songwriters from Northeastern Pennsylvania who feature tight vocal harmonies and acoustic arrangements of popular songs plus select originals. With years of experience between them, they bring a dynamic performance. (Photo credits JBaby Photo + Video) Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3 for more information.

APRIL 2026

Spring 2026 Film Festival Preview Day

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Thurs., April 9 at 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Discounted concession!

Do you want to get a better idea of what the Dietrich’s Spring 2026 Film Festival movies are about? See the trailers that hooked us and made us choose them. Join us for this pre-event for the Spring Film Festival and screen all 21 movie trailers of the films featured in festival. For more information, please call 570-836-1022 x3.

Tom Knight Puppet Show

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Thursday, April 16 at 1 p.m.

Admission: Free

Sponsored by: Toni Hockman

Join Tom Knight and his puppets for a collection of songs and skits for children about the environment, animals, food, and books. Seating is limited. Reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets are available by calling 570-836-1022 x3 or at the door while they last.

Spring 2026 Film Festival

Fri., April 17 – Thurs., May 7

Enjoy 21 films in 21 days!

Tickets: $8.50 each, excluding opening night.

Visit DietrichTheater.com for festival films and schedule.

Spring 2026 Film Festival Opening Night

Friday, April 17

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Gala Tickets: $40 in advance, $45 at the door

Call 570-836-1022×3 for tickets.

Come out to the Dietrich’s Opening Night Gala. Bring your friends and enjoy food, two films, beer, wine, desserts and good fun.

MAY 2026

Spring 2026 Post-Festival Discussion

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Friday, May 8 at 1 p.m.

Admission: Free

Have you ever wanted to be able to discuss the content and significance of some of the film festival movies with others who have seen them? Or do you have questions about festival films you have seen? Join us for a post-festival discussion at the Dietrich facilitated by Ronnie Harvey, movie buff extraordinaire! No need to register. Just show up!

Open Mic Night — Veterans Connecting Meetup & Workshop

Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. Doors open for signups at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by: Viola Henning

Admission: Free

Sponsored by: the Dietrich Fundraising Committee

Open to audiences and performers of all ages. Musicians, poets, comedians, and performers of all types are invited to share their talents on the Dietrich stage. This month’s featured guest is the Tunkhannock Veterans Connecting: Meetup and Workshop, a group of veterans who meet monthly for camaraderie and to share their experiences. Their readings use art as language to help bridge the gap between veterans and civilians. Come and hear original works read by the veterans themselves. Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3 for more information.

CHILDREN’S CLASSES

Drawing, Painting, & Collage for Kids

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 5 to 12

Wednesday Session — March 11, 18, 25, April 1, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Friday Session — March 13, 20, 27, April 3 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Instructor: Amy Colley

Cost: $40 per four-class session

Students will explore working with a variety of mediums and techniques including pencil, pastel, charcoal, watercolor, tempera paints, and collage. To learn more or to register, call 570-836-1022×3.

Mixed Media for Kids

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 5 to 12

Wednesday Session — April 8, 15, 22, 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday Session — April 10, 17, 24, May 1 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Instructor: Amy Colley

Cost: $40 per 4-class session

Students will get their hands into all kinds of fun: painting, drawing, sculpting, and creating a variety of other mixed media projects. They will also learn about famous artists and discover the many innovative methods and materials each artist used. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Music for Littles

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 2½ to 5

Fridays, Jan. 16 through May 15, excluding March 6 and April 3, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Instructor: Abi Zieger

Cost: Free

Sponsored by: the Rotary Club of Tunkhannock

Students and their caregivers will explore basic musical elements through song, movement, play, and an introduction to simple instruments. Come foster your child’s natural musicality in this fun series. To register, please call the Dietrich Theater at 570-836-1022 x3.

Pottery & Sculpture for Kids

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 5 to 12

Wednesday Session 1 — Feb. 11, 18, 25, March 4 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Friday Session 1 — Feb. 13, 20, 27, March 6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday Session 2 — May 6, 13, 20, 27 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Friday Session 2 — May 8, 15, 22, 29 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Instructor: Amy Colley

Cost: $40 for four-class session

Students will explore the medium of clay as they work on potter’s wheels and learn sculpting and hand-building techniques.

To register, call 570-836-1022 x3.

Preschool Drawing, Painting, & Collage

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 4 & 5

Thursdays, March 12, 19. 26, April 2

from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Instructor: Amy Colley

Cost: Free

Sponsored by: the Dietrich Fundraising Committee

In this class, young artists will get their hands into all kinds of fun as they paint and draw, using a variety of materials including tempera, watercolors and pastels. Students will also explore collage. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Preschool Mixed Media

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 4 & 5

Thursdays, April 9, 16, 23, 30

from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Instructor: Amy Colley

Cost: Free

Sponsored by: the Dietrich Fundraising Committee

Young artists will create original masterpieces while exploring different mediums including drawing, painting, sculpture and pottery. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Preschool Pottery & Sculpture

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 4 and 5

Thursdays, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Session 1 – Feb. 12, 19, 26, March 5

Session 2 – May 7, 14, 21, 28

Instructor: Amy Colley

Cost: Free

Sponsored by: the Dietrich Fundraising Committee

Young artists will explore the medium of clay as they work on potter’s wheels and learn sculpting and hand-building techniques. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Preschool Trash to Treasures

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 4 and 5

Thursdays, Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5

from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Instructor: Amy Colley

Cost: Free

Sponsored by: the Dietrich Fundraising Committee

Think Green! There are many ways we can reduce, reuse, and recycle to create new and inventive works of art! In this class, preschoolers will use their imaginations to make “green” masterpieces from found objects. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Trash to Treasures

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 5 to 12

Instructor: Amy Colley

Cost: $40 for four-class session

Wednesday Session – Jan. 14, 21, 28, Feb. 4. from 2 to 3:30

Friday Session – Jan. 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6 from 4 to 5:30

Think green! There are many ways we can help reduce, reuse, and recycle to create new and inventive works of art! In this camp, we will brainstorm unique ways to make our art by using found objects to make ‘green’ masterpieces. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

INTERGENERATIONAL CLASSES

Mother’s Day Cookie Decorating

For adults and children ages 13 and up

Children must be accompanied by an adult

Friday, May 8, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Instructor: Sacha Hoff, owner of Cookies that Care

Cost: $50, includes all supplies

Celebrate Mother’s Day with an activity for you and your mother or mother figure! Learn the step-by-step process of how to decorate delicious cookies for Mother’s Day with master decorator Sacha Hoff. No experience needed. You will leave with 8 decorated cookies, some skills, and recipes for you to take home and enjoy with your family. Space is limited. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Open Studio & Portfolio Prep

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 13 and up

Mondays from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Series 1 — Jan. 12, 19, 26, Feb. 2

Series 2 — Feb. 9, 16, 23, March 2

Series 3 — March 9, 16, 23, 30

Series 4 — April 6, 13, 20, 27

Series 5 — May 4, 11, 18, June 1

Cost: $65 for a 4-class series

Students of all levels of experience will have the opportunity to work at their own pace with the medium of their choice, whether it is pottery, sculpture, drawing or painting. Students will also learn how to create a portfolio to showcase their work for college, professional or personal reasons. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Pottery & Sculpture

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 13 and up

Wednesdays from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Series 1 — Jan. 14, 21, 28, Feb. 4

Series 2 — Feb. 11, 18, 25, March 4

Series 3 — March 11, 18, 25, April 1,

Series 4 — April 8, 15, 22, 29

Series 5 — May 6, 13, 20, 27

Instructor: Steve Colley

Cost: $65 for a 4-class series

In this class, students will be introduced to the medium of clay. They will learn to work on potter’s wheels and develop hand-building (coil and slab construction) and sculpting techniques. All materials will be supplied. All levels of experience are welcome. Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

St. Patrick’s Cookie Decorating

For adults and children ages 13 and up

Friday, March 13 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Instructor: Sacha Hoff, owner of Cookies that Care

Cost: $50, includes all supplies

There are beautiful and delicious cookies at the end of this rainbow! Learn the step-by-step process of how to decorate charming St. Patrick’s Day cookies with master decorator Sacha Hoff. No experience needed. You will leave with 8 beautifully decorated cookies, some skills, and recipes to take home and enjoy with your family. Space is limited. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating

Friday, Feb. 6 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Instructor: Sacha Hoff, owner of Cookies that Care

Cost: $50, includes all supplies

Bring your galentines or valentine! Learn the step-by-step process of how to decorate delicious Valentine’s cookies with master decorator Sacha Hoff. No experience needed. You will leave with 8 decorated cookies, some skills, and recipes for you to take home and enjoy with your family. Space is limited. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

CLASSES FOR ADULTS

Chair Yoga — In-Person & Via Zoom

In person at the Dietrich Theater or via Zoom

For ages 18 and up

Monday Session — Jan. 5 — May 18 from 10 to 11:15 a.m.

Friday Session — Jan. 9 — May 29 from 10 to 11:15 a.m.

Instructor: Renea Egan, RYT

Cost: Free, registration required.

Sponsored by: the Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne & Wyoming Counties & the Wyoming County Community Health Foundation

Chair yoga brings all the benefits of yoga to anyone who may feel challenged by a traditional yoga class. With the aid of chair we can strengthen our bodies, increase mobility in our joints, improve balance and flexibility and experience an overall sense of well-being.

Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Golden Days of Radio Players

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 18 and up

Tuesdays, April 7 through June 2 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Instructor: Esther Harmatz

Cost: Free

Sponsored by: Rotary Club of Tunkhannock and Ed Battestin in memory of Pat Battestin

Do you remember old-time radio? Did you always wonder how all the sound effects were made? Or wonder how it feels to stand in front of a microphone and read the lines of the character you are playing? Join us and you will learn and experience all of this and more. Our live performance will be held on Tues., June 2 at 7 p.m. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Jewelry Making — Simple & Elegant Bezeled Earrings

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 18 and up

Mondays, May 11 & 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Instructor: Toni Hockman

Design by Emma @ BabySquirrelBeading

Cost: $25

Learn to frame a sparkling 14mm rivoli crystal with a delicate bead-woven bezel. Using needle, thread, and tiny glass beads, you’ll create a pair of elegant earrings in your choice of colors.

Beginner-friendly, all materials provided, and Toni will be available for extra help after class. You’ll leave with beautiful handmade earrings and the skills to make more! To register, call 570-836-1022 x3.

Mat and Chair Integrated Kundalini Yoga

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 18 and up

Saturdays, January 10 through May 30, excluding April 4, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: $10 per class

Instructor: Barbara Tierney

Whether you prefer to practice yoga on your yoga mat OR from a seated position in a chair, this class will include teachings for both. You may even prefer splitting asanas between both mat and chair. Kundalini Yoga as taught by Yogi Bhajan is considered the most comprehensive of yoga traditions, combining meditation, mantra and physical exercises with a focus on breathing techniques. It is a science of the mind and body, to elevate the spirit. Therefore it is for everyone, universal and non-denominational. Not only will you get an extraordinary physical workout but all the systems of the body will benefit. You will learn to become aware of your breath, your mind and your body. Please bring a yoga mat and blanket. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Quilters Meetup

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Ages 18 and up

Thursdays Jan. 8 through May 28 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Are you a hand-quilter? Do you have a quilt project you are working on and would like to swap tips, gain inspiration and converse with other local quilters? Here is your chance! Bring your project and supplies and, of course, enthusiasm to quilt! To register call 570-836-1022 x3.

Simply Yoga

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 18 and up

Wednesdays from 10 to 11:15 a.m.

Session 1 — Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28, Feb. 4, 11

Session 2 — Feb. 18, 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25

Session 3 — April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, May 6

Session 4 — May 13, 20, 27

Fridays 8:45 to 10 a.m.

Session 1 — Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13

Session 2 — Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27

Session 3 — April 3, 10, 17, 24, May 1, 8

Session 4 — May 15, 22, 29

Instructor: Renea Egan, RYT

Cost: $50 for series of six classes or $10/class

Yoga is an ideal exercise to promote overall health by developing strength, improving flexibility, and decreasing stress. Classes are suitable for all levels and are presented in a safe Vinyasa Yoga style – enabling a connection of breath and movement to create a peaceful state of mind both on and off the mat. Please wear comfortable clothes, bring your own yoga mat, water, towel and/or blanket. You will leave class feeling refreshed and renewed. Namaste. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Veterans Connecting — Meetup & Workshop

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 18 and up

Fridays, Jan. 9, Feb. 13, March 13, April 10 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Facilitated by: Larry White

Sponsored by: Robert H. Spitz Foundation and M&T Bank

Veterans and military service members are invited to a meetup of conversation and camaraderie with fellow veterans and military service members. Light refreshments will be provided. The group is open to all veterans and is an opportunity to learn and grow. “It’s how we do our part to reach ‘just one more’. Our core is to leave no one behind.” For more information, call 570-836-1022 x3.

Writers Group

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 18 and up

Thursdays, Jan. 8 – May 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Are you a writer who’s been missing the friendship and accountability of other writers? Or are you new to writing with a story you want to tell? Come and read your work or listen and be inspired. Learn the craft of writing as you write toward a goal of personal fulfillment or publication. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. For information, call 570-836-1022 x3.