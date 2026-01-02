TUNKHANNOCK — The Dietrich Theater announced it will host the following events over the next several months.
JANUARY 2026
Life of Pi – National Theatre Live on Screen
At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock
Sundays, Jan. 18 and 25 at 2 p.m.
General Admission: $14
Senior: $12
Student/Child: $10
Puppetry, magic, and storytelling combine in a unique, Olivier and Tony Award-winning stage adaptation of the best-selling novel Life of Pi. After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a 16-year-old boy named Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors — a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh. Who will survive? Filmed live in London’s West End and featuring state-of-the-art visuals, the epic journey of endurance and hope is brought to life in a breathtaking new way. Tickets are available at DietrichTheater.com, the theater’s ticket booth, or by calling 570-836-1022 x2
FEBRUARY 2026
Wyoming County Reads 2026 — A Man Called Ove
Admission: Free to all programs
Presented by: the Tunkhannock Public Library, the Dietrich Theater, and The Little Book Place
Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. — Book discussion of A Man Called Ove at the Tunkhannock Public Library
Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. — Book discussion of A Man Called Ove at The Little Book Place
Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. — Movie Showing of A Man Called Otto at the Dietrich Theater
Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. — Book/film comparison of A Man Called Ove at the Tunkhannock Public Library
The Tunkhannock Public Library, the Dietrich Theater, and The Little Book Place would like to invite you to read A Man Called Ove by Fredrick Backman as part of the Wyoming County Reads 2026. You are welcome to borrow copies of the books from the Tunkhannock Public Library, take part in book discussions facilitated by Mary Zbegner at the Tunkhannock Public Library and The Little Book Place, and see the movie A Man Called Otto at the Dietrich Theater. For more information, please call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022×3.
Winter Fest 2026 Preview Day
At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock
Thursday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Admission: Free
Discounted concession!
Do you want to get a better idea of what the Dietrich’s Winter Fest 2026 movies are about? See the trailers that hooked us and made us choose them. Join us for this pre-event for Winter Fest 2026 and screen all 21 movie trails of the films featured in this festival. For more information, please call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022×3.
A Man Called Otto — Dietrich Film Favorite
At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock
Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Admission: Free
Based on the comical and moving New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grumpy widower whose only joy comes from criticizing and judging his exasperated neighbors. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unexpected friendship that will turn his world upside-down. Tickets are available at the Dietrich’s ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022 x3.
PBS Kids in the Classroom
At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock
Thursday, Feb. 19 at 9:30 a.m.
Admission: Free
WVIA’s PBS Kids in the Classroom is coming to the Dietrich Theater! Children and their families will participate in an educational activity along with a story time session. Children in attendance will also receive a FREE storybook! Reservations can be made by calling HANDs of Wyoming County at 570-833-2350.
Winter Fest 2026
Friday, Feb. 20 through Thursday, March 12
Enjoy 21 films in 21 days!
Tickets: $8.50 each
A celebration of foreign, independent and art films.
Visit DietrichTheater.com for festival films and schedules.
MARCH 2026
Winter Fest 2026 Post-Festival Discussion
At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock
Friday, March 13 at 1 p.m.
Admission: Free
Have you ever wanted to be able to discuss the content and significance of some of the film festival movies with others who have seen them? Or do you have questions about festival films you have seen? Join us for a post-festival discussion at the Dietrich facilitated by Ronnie Harvey, movie buff extraordinaire! No need to register. Just show up!
Leprechaun Lore
At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock
Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m.
Presented by: Storyteller Hal Pratt
Admission: Free
The return of Spring brings with it a return of interest in leprechauns. Local leprechaun expert Hal Pratt will answer all your questions and help you in your search for the wee fella. Learn about their dress, their habits, AND how best to capture one and (maybe) get his pot of gold. Improve your chances by attending this free program, suitable for believers of all ages. Tickets available by calling 570-836-1022 x3 or at the ticket booth while they last.
Gather & Grow: Community Plant and Seed Swap and Tips for Healthy Houseplants Presentation
At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock
Saturday, March 21 at 10 a.m. to noon
Presentation at 10:30 a.m.
Presented by: Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Wyoming County
Admission: Free
Gather and grow with fellow plant lovers and the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Wyoming County for a free Community Plant and Seed Swap! Gardeners of all experience levels are invited to share seeds and swap houseplants. At 10:30 a.m. the Master Gardeners will present “Tips for Healthy Houseplants”. Call 570-836-1022 x3 for details. All are welcome to attend.
Open Mic Night — The Vierlings
At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock
Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. Doors open for signups at 6:30 p.m.
Hosted by: Viola Henning
Admission: Free
Sponsored by: the Dietrich Fundraising Committee
Open to audiences and performers of all ages. Musicians, poets, comedians and performers of all types are invited to share their talents on the Dietrich stage. This month’s featured guests are The Vierling Duo. The Vierling Duo are folk-rock songwriters from Northeastern Pennsylvania who feature tight vocal harmonies and acoustic arrangements of popular songs plus select originals. With years of experience between them, they bring a dynamic performance. (Photo credits JBaby Photo + Video) Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3 for more information.
CHILDREN’S CLASSES
Music for Littles
At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock
For ages 2½ to 5
Fridays, Jan. 16 through May 15, excluding March 6 and April 3, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Instructor: Abi Zieger
Cost: Free
Sponsored by: the Rotary Club of Tunkhannock
Students and their caregivers will explore basic musical elements through song, movement, play, and an introduction to simple instruments. Come foster your child’s natural musicality in this fun series. To register, please call the Dietrich Theater at 570-836-1022 x3.
Pottery & Sculpture for Kids
At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock
For ages 5 to 12
Wednesday Session 1 — Feb. 11, 18, 25, March 4 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Friday Session 1 — Feb. 13, 20, 27, March 6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday Session 2 — May 6, 13, 20, 27 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Friday Session 2 — May 8, 15, 22, 29 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Instructor: Amy Colley
Cost: $40 for four-class session
Students will explore the medium of clay as they work on potter’s wheels and learn sculpting and hand-building techniques.
To register, call 570-836-1022 x3.
Preschool Pottery & Sculpture
At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock
For ages 4 and 5
Thursdays, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
Session 1 – Feb. 12, 19, 26, March 5
Session 2 – May 7, 14, 21, 28
Instructor: Amy Colley
Cost: Free
Sponsored by: the Dietrich Fundraising Committee
Young artists will explore the medium of clay as they work on potter’s wheels and learn sculpting and hand-building techniques. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.
Preschool Trash to Treasures
At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock
For ages 4 and 5
Thursdays, Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5
from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
Instructor: Amy Colley
Cost: Free
Sponsored by: the Dietrich Fundraising Committee
Think Green! There are many ways we can reduce, reuse, and recycle to create new and inventive works of art! In this class, preschoolers will use their imaginations to make “green” masterpieces from found objects. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.
Trash to Treasures
At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock
For ages 5 to 12
Instructor: Amy Colley
Cost: $40 for four-class session
Wednesday Session – Jan. 14, 21, 28, Feb. 4. from 2 to 3:30
Friday Session – Jan. 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6 from 4 to 5:30
Think green! There are many ways we can help reduce, reuse, and recycle to create new and inventive works of art! In this camp, we will brainstorm unique ways to make our art by using found objects to make ‘green’ masterpieces. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.
INTERGENERATIONAL CLASSES
Open Studio & Portfolio Prep
At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock
For ages 13 and up
Mondays from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Series 1 — Jan. 12, 19, 26, Feb. 2
Series 2 — Feb. 9, 16, 23, March 2
Series 3 — March 9, 16, 23, 30
Series 4 — April 6, 13, 20, 27
Series 5 — May 4, 11, 18, June 1
Cost: $65 for a 4-class series
Students of all levels of experience will have the opportunity to work at their own pace with the medium of their choice, whether it is pottery, sculpture, drawing or painting. Students will also learn how to create a portfolio to showcase their work for college, professional or personal reasons. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.
Pottery & Sculpture
At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock
For ages 13 and up
Wednesdays from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Series 1 — Jan. 14, 21, 28, Feb. 4
Series 2 — Feb. 11, 18, 25, March 4
Series 3 — March 11, 18, 25, April 1,
Series 4 — April 8, 15, 22, 29
Series 5 — May 6, 13, 20, 27
Instructor: Steve Colley
Cost: $65 for a 4-class series
In this class, students will be introduced to the medium of clay. They will learn to work on potter’s wheels and develop hand-building (coil and slab construction) and sculpting techniques. All materials will be supplied. All levels of experience are welcome. Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3 to register.
Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating
Friday, Feb. 6 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Instructor: Sacha Hoff, owner of Cookies that Care
Cost: $50, includes all supplies
Bring your galentines or valentine! Learn the step-by-step process of how to decorate delicious Valentine’s cookies with master decorator Sacha Hoff. No experience needed. You will leave with 8 decorated cookies, some skills, and recipes for you to take home and enjoy with your family. Space is limited. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS
Quilters Meetup
At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock
Ages 18 and up
Thursdays Jan. 8 through May 28 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Are you a hand-quilter? Do you have a quilt project you are working on and would like to swap tips, gain inspiration and converse with other local quilters? Here is your chance! Bring your project and supplies and, of course, enthusiasm to quilt! To register call 570-836-1022 x3.
Veterans Connecting — Meetup & Workshop
At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock
For ages 18 and up
Fridays, Jan. 9, Feb. 13, March 13, April 10 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Cost: Free
Facilitated by: Larry White
Sponsored by: Robert H. Spitz Foundation and M&T Bank
Veterans and military service members are invited to a meetup of conversation and camaraderie with fellow veterans and military service members. Light refreshments will be provided. The group is open to all veterans and is an opportunity to learn and grow. “It’s how we do our part to reach ‘just one more’. Our core is to leave no one behind.” For more information, call 570-836-1022 x3.
Writers Group
At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock
For ages 18 and up
Thursdays, Jan. 8 – May 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Are you a writer who’s been missing the friendship and accountability of other writers? Or are you new to writing with a story you want to tell? Come and read your work or listen and be inspired. Learn the craft of writing as you write toward a goal of personal fulfillment or publication. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. For information, call 570-836-1022 x3.