SCRANTON — Classical Arts Entertainment will present “Swan Lake,” performed by the International Ballet Stars as part of the 2025–2026 North American Tour, bringing the timeless magic of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece to audiences across the United States and Canada. The tour will perform in the Weinberg Theatre at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple at 2 p.m. Feb. 8.

This full-scale production features a 50-dancer international troupe, over 200 handcrafted costumes, and all-new hand-painted sets, transforming the stage into a dreamlike landscape for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

With world-renowned ballet artists from Moldova, Spain, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, United States, Japan, Turkey, Armenia, Tajikistan, Belarus, and Principal Dancers from Ukraine, this performance embodies the spirit of international artistry and excellence. Every scene — from the poetic “Dance of the Little Swans” to Odile’s dazzling 32 fouetté turns — is a celebration of classical ballet in its purest and most expressive form. The ballet is in two acts with one intermission, is family-friendly, and suitable for patrons 3 years old and up.

The show will take place in the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Theatre, located on the building’s first floor, with doors opening for bar and concessions at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $52.50, including fees. Prices are subject to change. Tickets are available at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling 570-344-1111, or via Ticketmaster.

For information or to view a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.