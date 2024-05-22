Attorneys Kevin P. Foley, Michael J. Foley, and Thomas J. Foley III of the Foley Law Firm have all been selected to the 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list.

The designation marks the three brothers as top rated in their profession for Plaintiff’s Personal Injury Attorneys as recognized by their peers in Philadelphia Magazine.

Kevin P. Foley handles medical malpractice, automobile and truck injury and insurance bad faith cases for clients and has been selected a “Pennsylvania Super Lawyer” since 2005. He has also been selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America in the fields of Litigation and Medical Malpractice Law.

Michael J. Foley assists clients regarding legal issues in Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice cases and with Workers’ Compensation Claimant issues. He has been selected to the Super Lawyers list every year since 2004.He is also recognized in Best Lawyers in America® for his success in representing victims in personal injury litigation.

Thomas J. Foley, III helps clients address wrongful death and personal injury litigation. He has been selected to the Super Lawyers list since 2020. He is a member of numerous law associations and trial lawyer associations.

The Foley Law Firm serves personal injury clients throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania with offices in Scranton and Stroudsburg. The Foley Law Firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation claims and medical negligence. For more information on the Foley Law Firm, visit www.foleylawfirm.com.