A diagram of plans for the new bridge were shown at the meeting.

Louis Lovallo, PE of LaBella Engineering, talks about plan to construct a new bridge on Falls Road.

Louis Lovallo, PE of LaBella Engineering, talks about plan to construct a new bridge on Falls Road.

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — Engineers of LaBella Engineering proposed a future construction project of a new bridge on Falls Road during a special meeting at the Newton Township municipal building on Monday, May 13.

Louis Lovallo, P.E., recalled that the previous bridge collapsed due to flooding on Sept. 9, 2023.

“The new bridge will utilize a deep pile foundation, which will protect against future scouring,” said Lovallo. “The waterway opening will be approximately fifty percent larger than what was there previously, which will reduce the velocity of the flow going through them.”

Lovallo mentioned that a proposed detour will use Winola Road, Church Hill Road, and Newton Ransom Boulevard to divert through traffic around the construction area.

Newton Township Keith Eckel expressed concerns.

“DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) only allowed them to clear the creek for 100 feet,” he said. “Back in the Rendell administration, they allowed it to be cleared until it got to our pasture, where it is lower in a flooding situation out there. I had serious concerns that the same problem will develop over time.”

Mike Mecca, P.E. of LaBella Engineering, replied that PennDOT is obligated to maintain traffic on the roadway.

“The best we can do is make sure the bridge doesn’t fall down again, and the piles and the wider openings kind of accomplished that,” he said. “From PennDOT’s perspective, they’re doing what they can, but they have limitations on funding and what they’re allowed to do to clean up because DEP has to issue a permit.”

Lovallo said that the proposed construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2025 and last approximately six months.