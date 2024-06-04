DALTON — During May’s Council meeting, Mayor Aaron Holzman announced that the finance committee selected NBT Bank for a loan of $125,000.

After receiving quotes from Wayne Bank and Fidelity Bank, he said that NBT Bank had the lowest interest rate of 4.75%. He explained that approximately $60,000 will be used for the purchase of the post office on Main Street. He mentioned that the rest of the loan will be utilized for the HVAC system and electricity of the municipal building as well as $11,000 for new computers for police cars.

“That was kind of the breakdown of how we’re going to spend the 125. We’re going to borrow for the post office,” he said.

Holzman said that the finance committee needs an idea of an amount that they will pay monthly.

During public comment, co-chairs of the Nature and Nurture Network Janet Geeza and Celeste Cali, proposed a Mossy Story Stroll installation at Streamside Park on Saturday, June 8.

“I think folks will enjoy reading the story as well as looking at some of the illustrations,” said Cali.

Geeza and Cali thanked the Dalton Community & Commerce Association for being instrumental in the project and council for letting them use the park.

In her secretary report, Laura Kinney announced that the flower campaign is currently totaled $2,400. She said that 15 volunteers showed up to the spring cleanup, including members of Countryside Conservancy and DCCA.

In his grants report, Councilman Brian Malamud reported that he is working with Paul Bechtel, environmental scientist of McLane Associates, to finalize the plan to reuse the match of the Novak property equity to apply for $200,000 for Streamside Park updates.

In his public works report, Council President Bill Brandt announced that the quotes on the air conditioning of the municipal building needs to be updated.

In his law and legislative report, Councilman Len Peters read Resolution 5 of 2024 to authorize a small borrowing for capital purposes.

Council voted to accept the resolution.

Peters then read Resolution 6 of 2024 to approve a conditional application packet pursuant to the borough of Lackawanna County.

Council voted to approve Resolution 6 of 2024.

In his solicitor’s report, Frank Bolock announced that he requested proposals for the lenders of the loan.

In other business, Council woman Elizabeth Bonczar said that Neighborhood Works will be the guest speaker at the Abington Council of Governments meeting at the Clarks Green municipal building on Thursday, June 6.