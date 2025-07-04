Rotary Club of the Abingtons presents 39th Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

The view from the top of the hill at Abington Heights Middle School during the Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ fireworks display on Thursday, July 3.

The sun sets over the field at Abington Heights Middle school as people gather for the Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ 39th Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration on Thursday, July 3.

People explore the edge of the pond shortly before sunset on Thursday evening, July 3, 2025, during the Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ Fourth of July event at Abington Heights Middle School.

People set up their picnic blankets and camp chairs in the field at Abington Heights Middle School for the Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ Independence Day celebration on Thursday evening, July 3.

The field at Abington Heights Middle School begins to fill up for the Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ Independence Day celebration Thursday evening, July 3.

Macy Brower, 5, of Clarks Summit, looks in a mirror after getting her face painted during the Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ Independence Day celebration on Thursday, July 3.

NEWTON TWP. — Music. Laughter. Food. Camaraderie. Patriotism. The grounds of Abington Heights Middle School were filled with the makings of community on Thursday, July 3, as the Rotary Club of the Abingtons presented its 39th Annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration.

Some families spread picnic blankets and folding camp chairs in the damp — but not soaked — grass, despite the rain earlier in the day. Others set up tailgating parties in the parking lot across the road.

Children and teens left their electronic devices behind and started games of tag, tossed balls back and forth and played on the swings. Event-goers partook of a variety of food truck menus from ice cream to pizza. Vendors and entertainers offered raffles, souvenirs, face painting and balloon sculptures. And a team of volunteers from the Rotary and Interact clubs worked with enthusiasm under the hot sun to bring it all about.

After the pink and orange hues of the sunset gave way to darkness, the sky lit up once again with explosions of color as the evening’s headliner — the fireworks display — boomed and popped over the patriotic tunes provided by Rock 107.

After the grand finale, the crowd’s cheers faded and were replaced by car horns and alarms as people searched for their vehicles and slowly made their way onto the road to head home, bringing along a collection of new memories for the ride.