Friends of Jerry Patrick gathered on May 11 for road cleaning on Forest Acres Drive in Newton Township. Pictured are those that participated. First row, from left: Hazel Cammerota, Joanne Millan, Chloe Petrillo, Gloria Makowski, Amaya Evankovich, Carter Cammerota and Mush. Second row: Kim Kryeski, Matthew Calvey, Shelby Petrillo, Kylie Patrick, Felicia Petrillo, Jessie Millan, Jordan Patrick, Nick Cammerota, Wanda Petrillo, Patty Makowski, Rick Evankovich, Christine Patrick and Jude Cammerota