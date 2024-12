The annual Flag Day/Army Day commemoration will take place at the county Courthouse on the North Washington Avenue, side beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, June 14. Pastor Terry Drost (first on left) will give invocation and Fr. Richard Fox (second from left) will provide benediction. School students will read about the development of the flag. Also shown (from left) are Joe DeAntona, Patrick O’Malley and Charlie Spano, chair of the event. The public is invited.