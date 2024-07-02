Our Lady of Snows, The Church of Saint Gregory’s linked

The Catholic churches of Our Lady of Snows and The Church of Saint Gregory’s recently linked together.

Father John Lapera will serve as pastor of the churches and Father Micheal Boris as the assistant pastor.

“As pastor of the linked parishes, I have been entrusted by Bishop Joseph Bambera to collaborate with Father Michael Boris, Deacon Leo Lynn, Deacon Bob Sheils and the incredible pastoral staff of each parish in nurturing faith and family here in the Abington’s. This linkage is an invitation to all of us to be genuinely hospitable, to open doors, hands and hearts to our neighbors — both those who sit in the pew next to us and those who live in the next neighborhood or the next city or next country. Through this linkage we are responding to a call from God to spread the joy of the Gospel by accompanying one another with love,” said Lapera.

The Abington’s first Catholic church began as a mission parish in the late 1890s around the same time as the first general store opened. This church shared a minister with St. Patrick’s Church in Nicholson. Two lots on Zimmerman and Davis streets were purchased in 1898 for $400 and construction began.

Bishop Michael J. Hoban dedicated the original Our Lady of Snows on Oct. 4, 1899. Rev. Edward J. Flood became the first pastor. Pastor Michael Sheilds was the next pastor after Flood, and he purchased a property along State Street to build the new church. Ground was broken in 1930 for the church building, which still stands today. The church was dedicated by Bishop Thomas O’Reilly on May 31, 1931.

The church of Saint Benedict’s was built in 1991.

The Church of Saint Gregory was built in 1974 and was renovated and expanded in August 2019. The first pastor to serve Saint Gregory’s was Msgr. Charles Zazzera and followed by Msgr. John Louis.

Danny Marx is the Director of Mission and Worship for Saint Gregory’s and compiled the history of the parishes for the linkage.

“The linkage of our two communities is an incredible opportunity for us to continue to share the great talent, energy and faith that is so alive in our two parishes with the Abington’s and diocese at large. The unique situations that have brought us to this place have opened doors to so many wonderful relationships, collaborations and common hopes and dreams between our two communities. Every ministry between the two parishes is looking to the future to find new and creative ways to collaborate. As we dream to the future, we are considering how to strengthen our current ministries and programs while envisioning what new programs might enhance the worship, prayer and camaraderie of our communities,” he said.

“As we plan for the future of our parish communities, we will listen to the Holy Spirit, prompting us to discover new and meaningful ways to experience word, worship, community and service together,” said Father Lapera.