Tiddlywinks Boutique at 135 Wyoming Avenue earned Honorable Mention in the 2nd annual Downtown Business Class Category of the Electric City Flower Show.

Joy World Wealth Partners earned Second Place in the 2nd annual Downtown Business Class Category of the Electric City Flower Show for its floral container design at 125 N. Washington Avenue. From left; Carol Deeley, Electric City Flower Show, Joanna Connor, Joy World Wealth Partners, Liz Baldi, Scranton Tomorrow, and Audrey Alpert, Megan Alpert and Kathy McDonough, all of Joy World Wealth Partners.

Scranton Tomorrow leaders have announced the winners in the second annual Downtown Business Class Category of the Electric City Flower Show. Winners were selected by popular vote on social media during the Scranton City Pride celebration at First Friday earlier this month.

Lavish Scranton was awarded first place for its display featuring a vintage Volkswagen Beetle overflowing with flowers from underneath an open hood. Created by Micah Woodard, co-owner, Cece Finnerty and Kristen Wilding, the Lavish Scranton team spent 30 hours carefully arranging 600 flowers to bring the display at 200 Adams Avenue to life.

