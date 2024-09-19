NORTH ABINGTON TWP. — Countryside Conservancy will host a Bird Watching Hike from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, on the Ziegler and Gardner Spencer Preserves.

Participants will spend a couple of hours locating and identifying birds on these two beautiful preserves. Hikers should be mindful of the terrain and length of hiking and are asked to dress appropriately for the weather. Bring binoculars and/or a camera.

Countryside Conservancy is a local nonprofit land trust dedicated to protecting the region’s beautiful lands and waters.

To date, the conservancy has preserved nearly 2,000 acres and built 15-plus miles of trails that are open to the public for recreational purposes, creating an opportunity for the community to enjoy the outdoors and promote health and wellness.