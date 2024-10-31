WAVERLY TWP. — The Board of Trustees of the Waverly Community House announced its latest art exhibit, works by Chala Jan entitled “Ethereal Echoes.”

Chala Janpraphsakul, known as Chala Jan, is a Thai-born, Scranton-based virtual creative, digital image maker, photographer and a programmer. After graduating from Hunter College, New York, in 2004 with a Computer Science degree, she relocated to Scranton, where she held a position in a software company. At the same time, she took interest in digital photography, explored various styles and attended courses at the International Center of Photography to gain a well-grounded understanding in digital photography techniques and lighting. She has implemented and polished the essential knowledge on real-world tasks of capturing events and portraits. Through experiment and the flexibility of digital image processing, she was inspired to apply photography as a medium to create images of alternative worlds.

Surrealistic imagery has become Chala Jan’s primary method of expression to create a visual dynamic essence that both radiates story-telling quality and invokes a viewer’s own perception. She has exhibited in various galleries regionally in Pennsylvania and Texas.

“Ethereal Echoes” is on display in the Waverly Small Works Gallery (located in the South Wing of The Comm) from Nov. 8 through Dec. 16, with an opening reception planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.

The Gallery is a project of The F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation which has a mission to promote art appreciation in the community and to encourage and hearten the human spirit through art. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For information on the Foundation, visit www.waverlycommarts.org.