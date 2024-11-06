Scranton — The Leadership Lackawanna Core Program Class of 2024–25 met on Thursday, September 12, for their first session, which included an orientation and an introduction to leadership basics held at PLASKOLITE in Scranton. Leadership Lackawanna strives to enhance emerging and established leaders’ skills, connections, and knowledge, strengthening our communities, workplaces, and organizations.

Core Program Class participants:

• Amy Fotta, Marywood University.

• Anne Cherundolo, Tobyhanna Army Depot.

• Anne Marie Matles, Maximus Federal Services.

• Belsy Gutierrez, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

• Brian Kasperowski, Nunzi’s Advertising.

• Chrissy Grunza, United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA.

• Christa DeSanto, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Inc.

• Colleen Burns, NEPA Alliance.

• Corey Walsh, Penn East Federal Credit Union.

• Danelle McClanahan, Lackawanna College.

• Danithza Farrell, FNCB Bank, a Division of Peoples Security Bank & Trust.

• Daysi Carreto, The University of Scranton.

• Eric Montella, Fidelity Bank.

• Erin Nissley, The Wright Center for Community.

• Health & Graduate Medical Education.

• Holly Warren, Izzy’s Pizzeria.

• Jackie Caraballo, SCHOTT North America Inc.

• Jennifer Mylott, ESSA Bank & Trust.

• Jennifer Nagy, The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education.

• Jesse Tutino, Tobyhanna Army Depot.

• Jessie Magnot, Commonwealth Charter Academy.

• John Kasaczun, Tobyhanna Army Depot.

• Jordan Fritz, Johnson College.

• Jordan McAndrew, Montage Mountain Resorts.

• Kaitlyn Charles, NBT Bank.

• Kathiannie Tavera, NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania.

• Kelly McLaud, Penn East Federal Credit Union.

• Kyle Linko, CTCLC.

• Lisa Valentine, The Honesdale National Bank.

• Mallory Coyne, United Concordia.

• Mariam Abugri, P&G.

• Marla Gambucci, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

• Matthew Lukeski, Tobyhanna Army Depot.

• Matthew Pelucacci, Tobyhanna Army Depot.

• Meghan Pace, Children’s Advocacy Center of.

• Northeast Pennsylvania.

• Michael Kohut, Benco Dental.

• Morgan Sewack, Penn State Scranton.

• Paul Dumas, Times-Shamrock Communications.

• Raelynn McCafferty, The Wright Center for Community Health.

• Renee Stella, Greater Scranton YMCA.

• Sidney Johnson, Tobyhanna Army Depot.

• Tracey Scott, Tobyhanna Army Depot.

• Zachary Boniello, Cornerstone Building Solutions.

“I’m excited for the adventures and opportunities that lie ahead. This year’s participants have accomplished great things in their past and I look forward to seeing how they will utilize the leadership skills they acquire over the next ten months,” said Nicole A. Morristell, executive director.

In Leadership Lackawanna’s 10-month Core Program, participants gain direct and indirect leadership, interpersonal and managerial skills, as well as an enhanced understanding of the issues relevant to the Greater Scranton region, through monthly sessions. Areas of focus can include community development, economic development, government, health care, law, education, quality of life, sustainability, history and media, with sessions featuring widely recognized specialists. Members of the class also devote a large portion of their time to develop and implement community projects, hence enhancing their leadership abilities, fostering teamwork and benefiting local nonprofit organizations. Leadership Lackawanna’s Core Program accepts applications from candidates who live, work or play in Lackawanna County.