SCRANTON — The Scranton Area Community Foundation announced the celebration of its 70th anniversary, marking seven decades of service and impact in northeast Pennsylvania. The Foundation has played a critical role in fostering philanthropy, supporting local nonprofit organizations and improving the quality of life in the region.

To commemorate this milestone, the Foundation is hosting a Platinum Jubilee anniversary event on Thursday, Dec. 5, honoring the community, donors and stakeholders who have made this legacy possible. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required.

The Scranton Area Community Foundation was established as a community trust in 1954 by the Scranton Family, whose initial $1 million gift was the seed that has grown into a permanent vehicle for donors to accomplish their philanthropic goals while helping to support positive change in our community. Since its founding, the Scranton Area Community Foundation has been committed to creating a better future for the region by partnering with donors, nonprofits and community leaders to address the most pressing needs.

Over the past 70 years, the Foundation has awarded millions in grants to support local initiatives in education, health, human services, the arts and economic development. Its leadership in collaborative philanthropy has positioned the Foundation as a trusted resource, enabling donors to make a lasting impact in the region.

“Celebrating 70 years is a remarkable achievement,” said Laura Ducceschi, president and CEO of the Scranton Area Community Foundation. “It is a testament to the generosity of our donors, the dedication of our community partners, and the resilience of our region. We are excited to commemorate this milestone and look forward to the future as we continue to foster philanthropy and create meaningful, positive change.”

Platinum Jubilee Celebration

The Dec. 5 event at the Scranton Cultural Center will bring together community members, philanthropists and nonprofit leaders for a night of celebration and reflection. It will feature a retrospective on the foundation’s 70-year journey, and attendees will have the opportunity to learn about its vision for the next chapter of its work in the region.

The foundation invites the public to join in this celebration and be part of this significant occasion. Registration information will be announced on the foundation’s website later this month. For information on attending the event or supporting the mission, visit safdn.org or contact Mary Joyce, communications manager at the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

“As the Foundation looks ahead, it remains committed to addressing the evolving needs of the community and continuing to serve as a catalyst for positive change,” stated Ellen Burkey, Scranton Area Community Foundation board chair. “With its strong foundation of philanthropy, the Scranton Area Community Foundation will continue to support projects that improve lives, create opportunities, and build a more inclusive and vibrant Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Burkey added.