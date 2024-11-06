Funds will support multiple trail improvement projects

UNION DALE — Built along the railways that once shipped the region’s anthracite coal, the D&H Rail-Trail follows the Lackawanna River, the Starrucca Creek, and the mighty Susquehanna River for 38 miles through the rural, scenic landscape of the Endless Mountains. Each year, thousands of people enjoy walking, running, biking, cross-country skiing, and horseback riding along its historic pathways.

The Rail-Trail Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania (RTC), a non-profit organization that manages and maintains the D&H Rail-Trail, has already enhanced 24 miles of trail. To support the development of another 7 miles of trail this year, RTC leaders are launching the “Restoring Historic Pathways” Capital Campaign. Through various grants, partial funding is now in place for many of these projects. To complete them, the organization must raise $375,000 in matching funds. Funds raised through the capital campaign will support the following trail improvement projects in 2024 and 2025:

· Trail construction from Thompson to Bucks Falls Ravine South: This 3-mile section of trail starts at Main Street in Thompson and continues along a shady hillside with rock cliffs to a dramatic opening over the Bucks Falls Ravine. A 500-foot-long railroad bridge once spanned the ravine. This project will improve the trail to a bridge crossing just above Bucks Falls. This project is partially funded through a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grant. The RTC needs to raise $125,000 in matching funds.

· Trail construction from Bucks Falls Ravine North to Starrucca: Offering multiple views of Starrucca, this 3-mile section of trail will connect to the Thompson project, improve the switchback to the north, and build a trailhead at Little Ireland Road in Starrucca. Partially funded through a DCNR grant, the RTC needs to raise $125,000 in matching funds.

· Trail construction from Melrose to Stevens Point: With DCNR and PennDOT Transportation Enhancement funding, this project will improve 3.7 miles of trail and connect to the trail at Stevens Point. The RTC needs to raise $53,000 to fund the project’s final design, engineering and construction oversight.

· Design and Engineering of the D&H from Ararat to Thompson: This is the last 5-mile section of trail that needs to be designed and permitted. This section includes scenic wetlands and continues through the Thompson Horseshoe Curve (the Twin Ponds area). Partially funded through a DCNR grant, the RTC needs to raise $72,000 in matching funds.

The Rail-Trail Council of NEPA is located in the Borough of Union Dale, Susquehanna County, in the Cables Store Building, alongside the D&H Rail-Trail. To learn more, or to make a donation, visit neparailtrails.org.