CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Business & Professional Association (ABPA) will give people something to dive into this winter. The members are organizing a wet and wild weekend for this year’s Clarks Summit Festival of Ice with a theme of “Under the Sea.”

From Friday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 26, downtown Clarks Summit will resemble the Big Blue with displays and live carvings of sea creature sculptures and other ocean-theme items that will be made of ice.

The festival will kick off with a parade on State Street on Friday evening. The Abington Heights Marching Band will perform the song Under the Sea from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Local businesses will decorate floats to represent their stores. They will coordinate their shops with the underwater theme.

The festival will have activities as big as the ocean.

There will be interactive exhibits and live entertainment by The Electric City Aquarium.

Carriage rides will be provided around town by Brookvalley Farms from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Clarks Summit Festival of Ice will offer adventures for all ages.