The University of Scranton will offer the 24th annual Northeast PA Brain Bee open to high school students ages 13-19 on Saturday, Feb. 22. The competition begins at 12:30 p.m. in the PNC Auditorium of the Loyola Science Center on the University’s campus.

Sponsored by the Neuroscience Program at the University and the Scranton Neuroscience Society, the Brain Bee is offered free of charge. Registration is required to participate. The registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 21. The snow date for the competition is Sunday, Feb. 23.

The competition encourages high school students to study the brain and how it relates to intelligence, memory, emotions, sensations, movements, stress, aging, sleep and brain disorders. All questions for the competition will be drawn from “Brain Facts,” a book about the brain and nervous system published by the Society for Neuroscience.

The winner of the NEPA Brain Bee will be invited to compete in the 2025 National Brain Bee.

The NEPA Brain Bee competition is dedicated to the memory of J. Timothy Cannon, Ph.D., founder of the University’s Neuroscience Program, who was the coordinator for Brain Bee for 11 years and served as a Brain Bee judge for 20 years.

For more information or to register online, visit the 24th Annual Northeast PA Brain Bee website, or contact Robert Waldeck, Ph.D., neuroscience program director and associate professor of biology at the University, at 570-941-4324 or robert.waldeck@scranton.edu.