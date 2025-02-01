Older Lackawanna County resident redeemed state-funded vouchers for fresh food at farm markets in 2024 at a higher rate than their counterparts in any other county statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides older residents with vouchers that they may redeem for produce from participating farmers at markets across the state.

In 2024, the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging distributed 36,000 vouchers. Seniors redeemed 32,875 of them at local farmers markets, a redemption rate of more than 91%. Participating farmers were paid $328,750 under the program.

The county Area Agency on Aging distributes the $10 vouchers at its senior community centers and through related agencies, including the county Department of Human Services, that regularly provide services to older county residents.

Sara McDonald, AAA director, thanked the AAA and Human Services Department staff, staff and volunteers at senior community centers, and United Way RSVP volunteers for ensuring that older county residents have access to the fresh healthy foods offered at farm markets throughout the county.