Winterfest set for Feb. 8 at Lackawanna State Park

North Abington Twp. — Old man winter has been paying Northeast Pennsylvania a visit, bringing snow and ice along with its already low temperatures.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, Winterfest 2025 will have people visiting Lackawanna State Park, which will host the event. A plethora of winter-related activities will give people the opportunity to enjoy the cold season at the park.

“We, as a park, like it since we provide a family-fun community event to show that there are plenty of fun things to do outside during the winter months,” said Tony DeSantis, environmental education specialist of the Bureau of State Parks.

The event will kick off with a Winter Bird Walk at 11 a.m. Dr. Rob Smith of the University of Scranton and Penn State of Scranton’s Dr. Meg Hatch, who both study migratory bird movement and population at the park, offered to lead and teach attendees about the survival skills of birds that stay in PA during the winter. Binoculars will be available. Attendees will meet at the park office.

From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., an educator with the PA Fish and Boat Commission will facilitate the Intro to Ice Fishing. All equipment will be provided and a fishing license will not be required for this activity. Attendees will meet at the Main Boat Launch in the Day Use Area. This activity will be dependent of safe ice conditions. It will be held from 2 to 3 p.m.

A State Park environmental educator will lead the nature walk, which is a short hike onto a portion of Orchard Trail.

Julian Maza, service forester with Pinchot State Forest, will lead the Winter Tree ID hike. He will point out how to recognize common trees by looking at the bark and twig characteristics.

There will also be an ice safety and rescue demo provided by Lackawanna County Dive Rescue Specialists at Lackawanna Lake. President Bill White will provide a talk discussing safety measures to be used on recreating the ice. His team will show off the equipment and demonstrate a rescue on the lake.

There will be a Staying Found program, which will be presented by the park’s DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) Rangers and discussing search and rescue operations and outdoor safety measures.

Ron Kozlowski of Ron’s Ties will teach a class about fly-tying skills in the park’s classroom. He will provide a variety of fly-tying examples, show off the tools of the trade, and offer tips to attendees who have questions. Attendees can make a pine cone feeder to bring home.

Wyoming County Conservation District will have a collection of animal pelts and skulls. Lackawanna County Master Watershed Stewards will have a table about Winter Weather Science. Lackawanna County Master Gardeners will have a table discussing Bird Friendly Yards. Keystone College Eco Club will talk about maple sugaring and bee-keeping activities on its campus. There will be a storybook walk available. Pinchot State Park will have a table about its mission.

Kids will get to go on a Scavenger Hunt Walk led by a States Parks environmental educator. They can make s’more and mountain pies and make winter-themed crafts inside the classroom.