FACTORYVILLE — After over a year of construction and donations, the PS Bank Recreation and Wellness Center has been completed next to the Lackawanna Trail Junior Senior High School.

This building, which began with a groundbreaking ceremony on July 31, 2023, features a gymnasium that is available for all students in grades 7-12, whether they are athletes or not. It has state-of-the-art exercise equipment catered to all ability levels. Plyometric jump boxes, which are stacked up to three on top of one another, give agility workouts to build explosiveness in legs. Cardio can be worked on by elliptical treadmill machines that put less pressure on the legs. They also have heart monitors.

“It’s a vast improvement,” said Jeff Marx, weightlifting supervisor and cross-country coach. “It’s spacious and safer. One of the biggest things I like about it is the cardio machines because now I feel we are more encompassing of all the students not just necessarily the weightlifters. Kids are looking to train for various sports.”

There are also two exercise bikes — one stationary and the other recumbent. The gymnasium has a pull-up machine with a step to make pull-ups easier.

The exercise machines were funded by donations. Some of the equipment was repurposed from Lackawanna Trail’s old weights room. There is also a fly machine to work on arms, chest, thighs, and core. There is also a leg press and a shoulder press.

“It’s great for everybody in the school,” said junior Colin Owens, who plays football and runs track.

The wellness center provides space and air conditioning for better ventilation. There are two bigger locker rooms for upperclassmen and varsity sports teams. Ample seating for players is provided for chalk talk and game plans. These rooms are used for football in the fall and track and baseball in the spring. The bathroom and showers offer privacy for the student athletes.

There is also a classroom with an overhead film projector. Basketball coach Ben Domiano uses it for film study and reviews.

“The air quality is nice,” he said about the wellness center. “We’re appreciative of it.”

Gym teacher Scott Wasilchak also uses the room for film study.

“It’s a large upgrade,” he said. “All the students will benefit from it.”

The room is welcome for use by other local organizations by appointment. Trail’s Friends of Music and local Boy Scouts have used the classroom.

The wellness center has a ticket booth for game tickets.

Lackawanna Trail raised $100,000 from donations to create the wellness center. HC Architects did the planning of the building while Mar Paul constructed it.

“Every single piece of equipment was not bought by taxpayer money,” said Trail superintendent Matt Rakauskas.