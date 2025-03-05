Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeastern PA will hold a workshop, “Smarter Parents Safer Kids,” from noon to 2 p.m. March 29 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

“At the Children’s Advocacy Center, we understand that the key to keeping kid’s safe lies in the hands of informed and empowered parents. Through the ‘Smarter Parents, Save Kids’ programs, we’re giving families the knowledge they need to create secure environments where children can thrive without fear,” said Meghan Lennox Gagorik, executive director.

The workshop will be held by Trained facilitators.

Workshop highlights

• Accurate information about healthy sexual development throughout childhood as well as indications of potentially problematic behavior.

• Practical yet vital skills to promote open and honest parent-child communication, particularly surrounding sexual topics.

• Strategies to help create protective environments for children at home, around others and online, ultimately protecting them from harm.

Preventing abuse

Parents and caregivers have the ability to prevent sexual abuse both directly and indirectly with the appropriate knowledge and skills, according to Smarter Kids literature.

“Smarter Parents is the parent component to Safe touches. We educated over 2,000 second grade students county-wide in Safe Touches, sexual abuse/neglect evidence-based prevention program,” said Michelle Smith, Project Safe and Smart lead educator for the Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA.

Event details

Lunch fare will be provided.

Participants are eligible to receive a $100 Amazon gift card.

The event is free and for parents or caregivers of children ages 2 and older.

Register by March 25 , 2025 .

For information, contact Michelle Smith at 570-969-7313 or msmith@cacnepa.org.