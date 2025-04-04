Do you know that it takes 40 gallons of sap to make 1 gallon of maple syrup? Do you know that nearby Keystone College has its own Sugar Shack that is open to the public in winter around March when it is time to tap the surrounding sugar maple trees? Last Saturday Kelley Stewart, Director of the Woodlands Campus at Keystone College, invited all of us to watch for the Sugar Shack Open House next year – a wonderful way to discover, not only why maple syrup is a nutritious and delicious food, but also the treasure of the woodlands of the college that are open to the public. Thank you to Kelley Stewart and her team for introducing us to a process that has been used since our indigenous ancestors first used it. Pure maple syrup is such a treat and so healthy for us because the sap is only 4% sugar. At the end of the presentation, all were treated to the many maple sugar treats, prepared especially for the audience. An educational and tasty event indeed!

“Alligator jump! Alligator slide! All the alligators like to move from side to side.” For all of our young ones and for the young at heart, we are so thrilled to announce that our favorite puppeteer Tom Knight returns to the Dietrich on Thursday, April 10 at 1:00 p.m. I have never known another performer who can command the attention of children with joy, fun, and at the same time teach them so much about the environment, animals, food, and books. Tom Knight has been coming to the Dietrich for at least 23 years and we are so grateful. Because seating is limited, we strongly suggest that you reserve free tickets. Just call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3.

All of you Jane Austen fans have a real bonanza coming up. To get you inspired, do not miss the free Miss Austen WVIA Sneak Preview on Sunday, April 13 at 3:00 p.m. It is astounding that a 19th century literary genius is still so popular today. But there is so much mystery about her life. The first episode of the new documentary Miss Austen will be introduced by WVIA’s Chris Norton. We expect a good turnout, so to be sure to have a seat go to wvia.org/events or call the Dietrich at the number above. Don’t miss the fun that Chris provides, including trivia and prizes.

Now for the rest of the bonanza! Get ready for Lights! Camera! Austen! Yes! A Jane Austen film series from Friday, April 18 to Thursday, Apil 24, showing four Jane Austin films: The Jane Austen Book Club, Sense and Sensibility, Pride and Prejudice, and Clueless, all shown at least 4 times. All of the show times will be posted soon on www.dietrichtheater.com. Thank you, Chris Norton and WVIA, for inspiring us to have our first Jane Austen film festival.

And another Dietrich Film Festival will be here soon. Spring Fest begins on Friday, April 25 with Opening Night, our amazing celebration with beer and wine from Nimble Hill Winery and Brewery and hors d’oeuvres from our wonderful eateries, including Twigs, The Fireplace, Tioga Bistro, Ma Greenley’s BBQ, and Samarios. The first movie called Eephus begins at 7:00 p.m. It is a tribute to the romance of baseball that takes place in a small town in New England when a construction project threatens the baseball field used by a Sunday league. Will the league survive? An intermission follows for desserts provided by T & C Grille, set up in the galleries during intermission. The second film

Bob Trevino Likes It begins around 9:45 p.m. It is inspired by the true friendship of the writer/director Tracie Laymon with a stranger found online while looking for her father. These are two very special films. Please make your reservations by calling the Dietrich at the number above.

From maple syrup to Tom Knight’s artistry to film festivals! What a feast for us all! Thank you for all you do to support the Dietrich Theater. We hope to see you soon.