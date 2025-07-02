The Small Works Gallery of the Wavely Community House is opening Aug. 1. It will feature landscape paintings and a few abstract pieces by Earl Lehman.

There will be a reception the opening night of the exhibit. The openings are free and open to the public and will have live music and light refreshments.

The opening night reception for Earl Lehman’s show is Friday, Aug. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. He will be there to answer any questions. Most of his works displayed in the exhibit will be for sale.

The artist’s work is exhibited for 6 weeks.

The Small Works Gallery opened in May of 2017. One of the first exhibits coincided with the opening night of the first NEPA Film Festival.

Bill Chickilloa Waverly Community House Board member, local artist and owner of Skylake Gallery, selects the artist that will exhibit their work in the Waverly Community House Small Work Gallery. He also works with the guest artists on curating and hanging their works.

Lehman lives and paints in Susquehanna County.

“I wanted to paint my whole life. When I was about 5 or 6, my brother and I were invited to the neighbor’s house. He was a graphic artist. I saw his studio and the oriental rugs, and I knew this is what I wanted to do,” said Lehman.

He attended LaSalle College for one year.

He joined the Army and received basic training at Fort Dix in New Jersey. He then was stationed at Fort Gordon in Georgia.

He served during the Vietnam War in the Philippines as a telecommunications specialist. He had top-secret clearance.

Lehman furthered his education at Kutztown on the GI Bill and graduated Magna Cum Laude.

“I received no training. I did not have any art classes in elementary or high school I taught myself. I love getting ideas and the excitement that it has never been painted before,” he said.

He also enjoys writing poetry and classical music.

He was awarded the F. Lamont Belin Art Scholarship in 1994. He has won many awards for his art.

“The concept of a small works gallery was the brainchild of then artist in residence, Merissa Garrison. It was developed by the Comm to further the mission and commitment to the arts, education and culture to the community. Since that time, it has hosted many artists and offers the local community a unique opportunity to see exceptional art in a beautiful local venue. It is a project of the F. Lamont Belin Arts Foundation,” said Kathy Wright Program and Events Coordinator Waverly Community House.

“If my work is not good, then I don’t sign it. My work has to be very good. People coming to the Small Works Gallery will not be disappointed,” said Lehman.

For more information on his work, visit www. EarlLehman.com.

For more information on the Small Works Gallery call the Waverly Community House at 570-586-8191.