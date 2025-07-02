What an enlightening and fun Founders Day it was! It was special for all of us who were able to get to two Dietrich Theater events! First of all, thank you, Kathy Steele, for teaching us so much of the history of Nicholson, celebrating its 150th anniversary. Our neighbor town’s destiny was changed by the railroad in 1851 when it offered a trip from Nicholson Depot to Scranton. By 1900, 1 ton of butter was delivered by rail to New York City. A new chapter for Nicholson, indeed! We all are invited to Nicholson’s 150th Birthday celebration on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 22, 23 and 24, including a parade, live music, old-fashioned carnival games, period costume ball and so much more.

In the evening of Founders Day, we were so happy to welcome back Gamut Theatre Group for our 20th year of Shakespeare in the Park at Riverside Park. At least 100 of us gathered in front of the pavilion that became the stage for Much Ado About Nothing, a perfect play to end the evening with a story of two intertwining love stories. A cast of 8 actors performed all the roles, set the scenes, and the fun and gaiety began. I love the selection of modern music that brings the 17th century play into our world today. The dancing onstage and the music got us all clapping to the beat of it and swaying back and forth. Thank you, Wyoming County Commissioners for your help in sponsoring this performance.

A big thank you to all who helped slice strawberries and serve strawberry shortcake at Founders Day. The hero of the day was Kris Brennan and all of the volunteers who made it all happen. Thank you, Kris. We sold out and it absolutely would not have been a success without you. We are deeply grateful.

Have you picked up your Summer Fest brochure yet? In case you can’t make it to Preview Day, here are some of the 18 new foreign and independent films that will be onscreen from July 11 to July 31. “I can’t wait to see Marcella, even though I don’t like to cook,” joked Erica. Marcella is a true story about the woman that Julia Child called “my mentor in all things Italian.” Apparently Marcella Hazan taught us all how to do Italian recipes and changed the way we eat.

Another film I can’t wait to see is Lilly, another true story. Patricia Clarkson plays the role of Lilly Ledbetter, an Alabama factory supervisor who found out that for 20 years she was earning only half of what her male counterparts were earning, because she was a woman. She took her case all the way to the Supreme Court.

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life is a French movie, a story of Agathe who is in desperate singlehood. She dreams of having a love experience akin to Jane Austen novels, but she also aspires to be a writer. When she is invited to the Jane Austen Writer’s Residency in England, will she be able to stop hoping for a Jane Austen romance of her own? Sounds like another woman’s story that I will make sure to see.

Friendship stars Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd, and Kate Mara. A suburban dad is attracted to his new charismatic new neighbor, but his attempt to make a new male friend threatens to upend both of their lives. All of our Summer Fest films expand our horizons, encouraging us to see life the way others see it. All of these films have multiple showings. And there are 14 more films in Summer Fest.

Summer Fest and Winter Fest no longer have Opening Nights with food and drink. But we can all make our own special plans to combine a movie with a meal at one of Tunkhannock’s restaurants. Call a friend or two. Make a plan. Film Festivals are great times to meet new people, because most of the movies inspire you to talk about them with someone before you leave the theater. Just try it! Hoping to see you soon at the Dietrich!