Gia Tugend has done several jobs at the Waverly Community House. She was recently appointed as the executive director.

She started at the Comm as an intern in 2012, working in archives, creating a database of the Comm’s artifacts and archive material. She also helped create the Destination Freedom Underground Railroad Walking Tour program with previous executive director Maria Wilson.

She became the director of advancement in 2023, where she was responsible for grant writing, digital marketing, social media and fundraising campaign efforts, such as NEPA Gives. In May of 2025, she served as interim director until accepting the role of executive director in July of 2025.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to serve in this new capacity,” said Tugend. “The Waverly Community House has been my professional home since I graduated college. It was my very first job when I started as an intern in 2012. Over the past 13 years, I’ve grown with the organization and developed a deep love for its mission and the community it serves. When the opportunity arose to step into leadership, I felt honored to take on this role. I’m passionate about bringing the Comm into its next generation of stewardship while preserving its incredible legacy. This organization has given me so much and I’m excited to give back in this capacity.”

She is looking forward to developing more programs for seniors and veterans. The archive is something she has an interest in and would like to add a section to the Comm’s website where those materials can be accessed digitally making them available to a boarder audience.

“I’m excited about several initiatives we’re developing,” said Tugend. “I’d love to continue to develop the Comm Kid’s Inclusive Learning Center. This center is a safe, sensory-friendly space for children of all ages and abilities to meet with their support teams. It’s perfect for speech, occupational, behavioral therapy and tutoring. Designed for those with sensory processing disorders, autism, ADHD, and speech delays. Our center provides an ideal alternative to home or public spaces like libraries.”

She’d like to continue building upgrades and enhancements for the historic 100-year-old facility. She also wants to expand the arts and culture exchange, and the community engagement, which honors the buildings legacy and the community’s evolving needs.

“I’m most looking forward to bringing the Comm into its next generation of stewardship and working with this community that I love so much,” said Tugend. “I’m excited about helping our incredible staff continue to grow and develop their talents and to maintain this beautiful over-century-old building that holds so much history. I’m also thrilled to see how we can further our mission of fostering educational, recreational, and cultural opportunities and ensuring we’re truly serving our entire community in meaningful ways.”

Her favorite Comm event is the Artisan’s Marketplace which takes place every year the weekend before Thanksgiving.

She is a native of Taylor and now resides in Clarks Summit with her husband, Brian.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and history from Marywood University.

When she is not at the Comm, she likes to read, go to the gym and shop. She also loves football.

“The Comm is a wonderful and special place,” Tugend said. “There truly is something for everyone. We have a thrift store. special events, children’s programs, an art gallery, archive, meeting spaces, a welcome center, an Underground Railroad program and so much more. What makes it even more special is our community. When you come to the Comm, you’re not just attending a program, you’re becoming a part of a caring, supportive community.”