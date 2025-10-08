Reaper’s Revenge is a Halloween staple in the Abingtons and beyond

The fall season brings Halloween, and for Northeast Pennsylvania, Reaper’s Revenge.

Reaper’s Revenge, 60 Green Grove Road, Scott Township, has been scaring people for many years. It started as the dream of the founder, Paul Kotran, who has a strong background in the amusement and entertainment industry, including 29 years in the amusement industry as a Pennsylvania showman.

For seven years, Paul owned a mobile bungee jumping business. He was also in a band in his earlier years. All these experiences gave him the tools he needed to create what he likes to call the “Greatest Show on Earth!” He believes the haunt industry is the most amazing version of entertainment and was eager to bring the best show possible to see people’s reactions.

“We’ve been at this same location, which we lovingly call “Reaper’s Mountain,” since 2008, and many of our management team and creative team have been here since day one,” said Amy Black, of Reaper’s Revenge public relations.

She has been involved in various capacities of Reaper’s Revenge since 2012.

Eventgoers start on the Haunted Hayride that is broken up by the Lost Carnival and through the Delirium. There are some original scenes on the hayride that came from the minds of the creative team and some classic horror themes.

The attraction uses special effects such as fog, fire, lasers and projections. There are also large-scale animatronics and special effects makeup.

“We started with a much smaller version of Haunted Hayrides and Pitch Black,” said Black. “Both of these original attractions have grown through the years. In our fourth year, we added the Lost Carnival, in 2014 we added Sector 13 as a fourth attraction, and in 2020 we debuted our fifth attraction, Delirium, our 3-D walk-through. We started with just four tractors and 40 employees and now have 14 tractors running constantly with 260 employees on the mountain every weekend. We’ve expanded both the pre-show and post-show experience with entertainment in the queue times and the commerce areas.”

There’s also a more family friendly option called Lil’ Grim. However, it is not recommended for those under the age of five, and infants are not allowed on the hayrides.

“Lil’ Grim’s offers a more family friendly way to experience two of our attractions,” said Black. “The day show consists of a modified version of the hayride with more fantasy and fun that the terror of the night show. Guests will also be able to experience Delirium, the 3D walk-through, which is an incredible attraction and again is modified to be more entertaining than scary. There’s more entertainment on our commerce area that can be enjoyed before or after the attractions,” said Black.

Food such as hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, french fries, hot and cold drinks, etc. are available to purchase in the commerce area.

Opening night for Reaper’s Revenge was on Sept. 20. It is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until November. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Reaper’s Revenge is not recommended for children under the age of 10.

Read the frequently asked questions before going to Reaper’s Revenge.

Read the wavier and sign it before arriving at Reaper’s Revenge.

Price for admission is $59 and for VIP is $89. Tickets can be purchased at reapersrevenge.com.

Parking is $3 per car, or a donation of pet food or supplies is accepted. The donation is collected for the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Halloween masks, outside food and beverages, smoking, cameras, drugs, alcohol, backpacks and firearms or weapons of any kind are not allowed at Reaper’s Revenge.

“I think people enjoy Reaper’s Revenge because not only do we invest in upgrades to the attractions every year, but we take a good deal of time training every staff member to put on a consistent and top-of-their-game show every single night,” said Black. “From the moment our guests walk onto the property, they are fully immersed, and everyone on the mountain is there because they love what they do and love to give folks a great show.”