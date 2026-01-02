The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board announced that Professor Jay Nathan of the St. John’s University has received a Fulbright Specialist Program award.

He will complete a project at the National University of Mongolia that aims to exchange knowledge and establish partnerships benefiting participants, institutions, and communities both in the U.S. and overseas through a variety of educational and training activities within Business Administration.

Professor Nathan is one of more than 400 U.S. citizens who share expertise with host institutions abroad through the Fulbright Specialist Program each year.

He is a tenured full professor at St. John’s University, New York City, where he teaches International Business, Global Supply Chains, Strategic Management, and Managing Organization for Global Success.

He was a tenured professor at the University of Scranton, where he continued global engagement in Northeast Pennsylvania, as well.

“I am passionate about the Fulbright mission, committed to academic and scholarly exchanges among countries and cultures,” Nathan said. “The Fulbright Specialist Award to Mongolia 2025, has given me a fresh insight on the challenges of ‘land locked’ countries, especially to Mongolia, in their quest for modernization.”

Recipients of Fulbright Specialist awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, demonstrated leadership in their field, and their potential to foster long-term cooperation between institutions in the U.S. and abroad.

The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the program, which operates in over 160 countries worldwide.

Since its establishment in 1946, the Fulbright program has given more than 400,000 students, scholars, teachers, artists, and scientists the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

Fulbrighters address critical global issues in all disciplines, while building relationships, knowledge, and leadership in support of the long-term interests of the United States.

Fulbright alumni have achieved distinction in many fields, including 60 who have been awarded the Nobel Prize, 88 who have received Pulitzer Prizes, and 39 who have served as a head of state or government.

