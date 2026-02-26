Actors Circle is preparing for its next production, William Shakespeare’s comedy, ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ From left: Jeff Ginsberg, production asst.; Linda Griffiths, AC board VP/ producer; ; Cathy Rist Strauch, AC board secretary/producer; Aimee Novak, choreographer; Jason Narcoonis, AC board treasurer and set construction; Nickie Kylie Pimental, tech. director/set design; Britt Demming, AC board president; Chloe Conway, asst. dir./stage mgr. Also involved in the production are David Smith, lighting design, and Judith Mulder, costume design and director. This show has a large cast which also includes dancing fairies. The show will be presented at Providence Playhouse in Scranton from March 12-15 and 20-22. For information, call 570-342-9707 or visit the group’s Facebook Page or website at actorscirclescranton.com.