SCRANTON — State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, D-Lackawanna, recently announced the Commonwealth Financing Authority approved over $2.7 million in state funding for projects in the region.

“These grants will make our region more attractive to homeowners and businesses by improving the safety of our roads and sidewalks, while supporting economic growth,” Kosierowski said. “The stormwater and sewer upgrades will also help ensure our residents’ drinking water remains safe from contaminants. I was proud to collaborate with state Sen. Marty Flynn to highlight the importance of these projects to the Shapiro administration and the CFA, showing how funding them will provide long-term benefits for community safety and health.”

Funding from the Multimodal Transportation Fund includes:

• $250,000 — 717-719 Capouse Avenue LLC, for sidewalk and curbing replacement, plus lighting and landscaping along Capouse Avenue in Scranton.

• $450,000 — Dickson City Borough for Phase III of roadway safety improvements at the Main Street and Viewmont Drive intersection.

• $850,000 — Lackawanna County for roadway and pedestrian infrastructure improvements along North Main Avenue and Greenridge Street in Scranton.

• $250,000 — City of Scranton to enhance the streetscape of Penn Avenue/Capouse Avenue.

• $400,000 — South Abington Township for improvements to West Grove Street and pedestrian access at Abington Heights High School.

The Multimodal Transportation Fund, administered by the CFA, provides grants to promote economic development and ensure safe, reliable transportation for Pennsylvania residents. Funds may be used for developing, rehabilitating, and enhancing transportation assets, including streetscapes, lighting, sidewalks, pedestrian safety, connectivity, and transit-oriented development.

Funding from the Small Water and Sewer Program includes:

• $41,764 — Greenfield Township Sewer Authority for sewer facility upgrades.

• $499,336 — Clarks Green Borough for a stormwater improvement project.

Established in 2016, the PA Small Water and Sewer Program allows the CFA to award grants to municipalities and municipal authorities for water, sewer, stormwater, and flood control projects.

These grants can assist with construction, improvement, expansion, rehabilitation, or repair of water supply systems, sanitary and storm sewer systems, and flood control projects.