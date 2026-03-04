CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Community Library hosted final meeting for the Girl Scout Starter Troop for Daisies and Brownies on Sunday. For the last few weeks, girls from kindergarten through third grade have been introduced to Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GHSPA) through meetings facilitated by volunteers and council staff.

According to the GHSPA, the Clarks Summit Starter Troop aims to transition into a permanent, parent-led troop offering a low-commitment introduction to friendship, badges, and fun.

“After we have four meetings, we also work with parents or guardians who would like to take over the troop,” said recruitment coordinator Marissa Pilato. “Right now, we do have one leader, and we’re looking for a co-leader.”

The past three meetings were about the four pillars of Girl Scouting: STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics); life skills; outdoor experience; entrepreneurship. These pillars give the Daisies and Brownies opportunities to earn badges in many categories. In STEM, they can learn about automotive engineering, cybersecurity, coding for good, and robotics. In outdoor experience, they can do outdoor activities based on their age level, such as camping and hiking at Camp Archbald in Kingsley.

On Saturday, May 16, Girl Scouts from all over PA will meet each other in an event called She Shines. It is intended to build confidence, courage, and strength through a series of hands-on experiences focused on self-care, leadership, and wellness. Sessions dive into topics such as mental wellness, emotional strengths, body confidence, and self-worth. Each session is designed to help Girl Scouts grow stronger, become more self-aware, and become more empowered. In life skills, Girl Scouts learn art, tinkering, democracy, and being a good neighbor. The entrepreneurship pillar allows Girl Scouts to become financially literate by selling cookies. During the fall season, there is a fall product program, in which girls can sell. magazines, candies, and nuts. They can go to other initiatives, such as opening a lemonade stand. Badges for this pillar include Money Explorer and My First Cookie Business.

During the Girl Scout Starter Troop meetings, girls become familiar with the Girl Scout Promise and Law. They are taught manners, friendship, and courtesy. They also get to do crafts and sing songs. They use their creativity to choose an activity that centers around the badge they want to earn.

After the Starter Troop meetings, Girl Scouts can join a troop if they want to continue scouting.

On Saturday, May 30, hundreds of Girl Scouts, along with the troop leaders and families, can meet each other at a bridging ceremony on City Island in Harrisburg. The event will offer hands-on activities, guest speakers, and opportunities to connect with Girl Scouts from all over the state. Girls can stay up to date on current Girl Scout events via the website ghspa.org’s event calendar.

The Daisies is the first level of Girl Scouts. If they want to continue, they can reach Marissa at mpilato@gshpa.org. For information, contact member services at Camp Hill, at 717-233-1656. Parents who want to become Girl Scout leaders are encouraged to contact.

The GSHPA serves 30 counties in PA. Its mission is to build girls’ courage, confidence, and character to make the world a better place.

Marissa, who has been Daisies to senior year, has been working with the Girl Scouts Starter Troop since June 2025. She saw the want and need for another troop in Clarks Summit area since most of the other troops are full. She worked with Abington Community Library Executive Director Allyson Wind to launch the starter troop.

“It’s really neat as a recruiter now when I get to help start these troops and see these girls grow as a troop,” said Marissa. “They form lifelong friendships. It’s really neat to see them come into their own personality.”