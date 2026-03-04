Summer event will raise breast cancer awareness

CLARKS SUMMIT — The borough will be tickled pink this summer as it prepares for an upcoming event.

Clarks Summit Goes Pink, a certified,= nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and supporting those afflicted, is getting ready for a 5K/1 Mile Walk and Community Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Participants of different age groups will meet behind the Clarks Summit Borough Building on Depot Street. The route of the race and walk will go through Knapp Road, Carnation Drive, Grandview Avenue, and Bedford Street. They will end on Depot Street. There will be a community block party around the corner on Spring Street.

Clarks Summit Goes Pink plans for race registrants to have access to food and drink specials. Local eateries are encouraged to donate handheld foods or fruits to them. Local band Kristen and the Noise will perform on stage for a few hours.

The cost to register for the race is $40. Registration for the cost has been open since March 1. Proceeds will benefit local individuals, whether it is to assist with private screenings or to lessen the burden of costs incurred while fighting breast cancer.

Scott Shimko. Clarks Green resident and president of Clarks Summit Goes Pink pitched the idea of a race to benefit breast cancer awareness during a recent Clarks Summit council meeting. In 2019, he and his wife Colleen and a group of friends traveled to Dewey Beach, Delaware, for a weekend for Colleen’s 40th birthday. They came across an event called Dewey Goes Pink, which supports the Sussex County Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition. They returned to Dewey to participate in the event twice more.

In October 2023, Colleen was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“With the best doctors, family, and friends, I’m happy to report that she is doing great and she is cancer-free,” said Scott. “Her experience inspired us to support and give back to those impacted by breast cancer. With the help of many friends, we decided to put together a similar Dewey Goes Pink event in our community, where all money raised will stay local to our community.”

Clarks Summit Goes Pink is dedicated to the late Michael J. Paremba, a close friend of Scott’s family and of everyone on the board. He was a strong supporter of the cause as he attended one of the earliest discussions. He connected Scott with race directors Bruce and Holly Reddock.

“This event would not be possible without the knowledge of Bruce and Holly and their willingness to help us, so we really owe this all to Mike,” said Scott. “Mike was adamant that we pursue our own non-profit and partner with the right individuals and companies to ensure the money we raise is used to benefit those in our local community.”

Clarks Summit Goes Pink has a number of sponsors, which are being posted to the website and social media. Sponsorship packages and information on how to become a sponsor are available at csgoespink.com/event.