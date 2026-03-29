SCRANTON — The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple and Magic City Productions will present Bruce In The USA, widely recognized as the premier tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, at 7:30 p.m. May 3.

Led by Matt Ryan, Bruce In The USA has been hailed by audiences and critics alike for its meticulous musicianship and authentic stage presence. The production captures the essence of Bruce Springsteen’s iconic sound — combining dynamic energy, precision, and emotional intensity that mirror the original performances of “The Boss” and his celebrated E Street Band.

Since its inception, Bruce In The USA has toured extensively throughout North America, earning widespread critical acclaim and a devoted following. The ensemble’s faithful interpretations of Springsteen’s extensive repertoire deliver a concert experience that transcends mere imitation, instead honoring the artistry and passion that have defined Springsteen’s enduring career. The show delivers an unparalleled live experience that honors the integrity and spirit of Springsteen’s music.

Bruce In The USA will take place in the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Theatre, located on the building’s first floor, with doors opening for bar and concessions at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for all seats are $40 plus fees. Prices are subject to change. Tickets are available for purchase at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling 570-344-1111, or via Ticketmaster.

For information or to view a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.