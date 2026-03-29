MONTROSE — The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Susquehanna County are hosting the annual Spring Garden Day workshop on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Last year’s event attracted nearly 60 attendees from five counties. Advanced registration is required, and space may be limited. The registration deadline is Thursday, April 9.

Spring Garden Day features Master Gardener-led education sessions designed to provide inspiration and instructional how-to for home gardeners of all experience levels. Presentation topics include the Complete Guide to Growing Tomatoes, Soil Testing for the Home Garden and Landscape, All About Bluebirds, Creating Pollinator-Friendly Habitats, and Separating Gardening Myths from Facts.

Additional displays and demonstrations will be provided by the Penn State Master Home Food Preservers and the Susquehanna Beekeepers Association. Attendees will transplant a houseplant to take home and learn tips for growing healthy houseplants. Take-home resources include a folder with horticulture information and garden seed packs. The program fee includes morning refreshments and a buffet lunch of soups, salads, sandwiches, and dessert.

Spring Garden Day takes place on Saturday, April 18, 2026, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Montrose Bible Conference (Lake Ridge Center). Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Advanced registration is required. The registration deadline is Thursday, April 9. Registration is online at the Penn State Extension website here https://extension.psu.edu/spring-garden-day or by calling 1-877-345-0691. For questions about the Spring Garden Day workshop, contact Master Gardener Coordinator Melissa Wright at 570-996-2249 or mbw5781@psu.edu.

Save the date for the Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, May 9, at the Penn State Extension office in Montrose, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale features a variety of pollinator-friendly perennial and annual flowers, culinary herbs, family-favorite vegetables, hanging baskets in time for Mother’s Day, and assorted houseplants. Details are available at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/susquehanna.