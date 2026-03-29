This year’s Mountain View Garden Club Plant Exchange and Market Place is scheduled for Sunday, June 7, and will take place at the Clifford Township Community Center and Park, located on Cemetery Street, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Plant Sale begins at 2 p.m. The Second Hand Rose opens at 11 a.m.

Some of the vendors have been with the event for many years — for example, Burke’s Maple Farm. Dennis and Lisa began their maple syrup business in 2001 on their expansive 150-acre property. Over the years, they have installed more than two hundred miles of tubing, tapping hundreds of trees to harvest natural maple nectar. Their syrup is renowned for its quality, offering both traditional and flavored varieties. In addition to syrup, they produce a range of other treats, including maple candies and covered nuts.

There will be many locally grown perennials and other plants at the Plant Exchange. If you bring two perennials, you may exchange them for two of comparable size or value. And you will also be able to buy them for a reasonable price. Please ensure that any plants you plan to exchange are potted several weeks before the event, so they have a chance to establish their roots.

The Second Hand Rose Flea Market will be held in the township’s storage facility (garage). Don’t forget, your donations at this market will support the Mountain View Garden Club Educational Grants for local schools. Three schools have already been approved for grants this year. Their projects are very innovative and well worth the investment.

In addition to the plant exchange and flea market, local artisans, businesses, and food booths will be selling their products. The event will also feature live music.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, contact Diane at D23sysko@gmail.com or 610-704-9564.