TUNKHANNOCK — With summer travel season just around the corner, the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau (EMVB) has released its annual visitors guide for Sullivan and Wyoming counties. The guide features over 300 local businesses and organizations.

Readers will find information about outdoor recreation, shops, restaurants, wineries and breweries, museums, historic sites, farm markets, family activities, and more. An events calendar showcases over 100 major fairs and festivals happening now through winter 2027.

“We’re very excited to launch the new visitors guide,” said Jean Ruhf, executive director of EMVB. “Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a lifelong resident, you’ll discover something new in the Endless Mountains.”

The guide includes stories about local attractions, including family-friendly hiking trails, the Endless Gravel cycling routes, rainy day activities, and more. It also highlights upcoming milestones, including the celebration of America’s semiquincentennial.

This year’s cover photo showcases a view of the Susquehanna River with Miller Mountain, Wyoming County’s newest state forestland, in the distance. The photo was taken by Eric Tuttle from his vacation rental property, Belhana by the River, in Tunkhannock.

Each year, EMVB distributes copies of the visitors guide via mail, events, travel shows, brochure racks, and more. The guide is also displayed at all Pennsylvania state welcome centers and several rest areas throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

To request a free copy of the guide, call EMVB at 570-836-5431 or visit endlessmountains.org/information-request. Digital copies are also available to download.

You can also receive a copy by visiting the EMVB office at 5405 SR 6 in Tunkhannock. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. An outdoor kiosk is available 24/7 with guides and other brochures.

The Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau is the designated tourism promotion agency for Sullivan and Wyoming counties. Since 1962, this nonprofit organization has marketed the region through regional, state, and national publications; newspapers; broadcast media; trade shows; online publications; and more.

To learn more, visit www.endlessmountains.org or follow PA Endless Mountains on Facebook and Instagram.