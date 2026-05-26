Diva Productions and Actors Circle will host a Ladies’ Boston Tea Party, because “some tea was meant to be spilled.”

The event is an opportunity to step back in time and gather in true colonial spirit with an afternoon tea as the theater groups raise funds in support of their America250 production of the hit musical, “1776.”

From 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, tea party guests can enjoy live entertainment, light fare, and refreshments at the historic Revolutionary-style Tripp House, 1011 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Alcohol will be available for purchase. Food and beverages will be presented by Case Quattro Winery. Tickets are $30 general, $15 students. RSVP by June 3 by calling 570-209-7766.

A collaboration of Diva Productions and Actors Circle, the June 19 -28 production of “1776” is made possible through a grant from The Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial (America250PA).