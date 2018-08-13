Railfest set for Labor Day weekend at Steamtown National Historic Site

SCRANTON — Steamtown National Historic Site (NHS) is offering a special railroad passenger excursion, the Northeast PA Railfest Flyer, at Railfest 2018 Sept. 1-2.

The two-day event is filled with fun and unique activities celebrating railroading heritage. It will include live music, special displays and shop demonstrations, train rides, and more.

Rail fans will relish in a 5-6 hour long exclusive excursion on two passenger railroads running the Northeast PA Railfest Flyer on Sept. 1. Enjoy the first section from Steamtown NHS to Moscow. There, you can tour the historic passenger and freight depots, then enjoy a light lunch (hot dog, snack, and soda included in the cost) on the station grounds.

From Moscow, you will be bussed to Lackawaxen, where you will board more vintage railroad equipment for a trip along the Lackawaxen River. This flyer section, operated by The Stourbridge Line, will terminate in Honesdale where awaiting busses will transport you back to Steamtown NHS. Cost for this all-inclusive excursion, which also includes Railfest admission for both days, is $80 for those ages 13 years and above, and $60 for accompanied youth ages 3-12. Those younger than age 3 may ride for free, provided they sit on a parent’s lap. Tickets are limited.

For a more leisurely Railfest, adults (ages 16 and above) may purchase a $10 one-day or a $15 two-day Railfest pass at the Steamtown NHS information booth upon arrival. While children up to age 5 can experience this event for free, children 6-15 years of age will require a $7 one-day pass or a $10 two-day pass.

And for those seeking a more relaxed, family-friendly Railfest train ride experience, enjoy a round-trip excursion to Moscow on either Saturday or Sunday. Separate fares for these trips are $24 for adults ages 16-61, $22 for seniors aged 62 and older, and $17 for accompanied children ages 6-15. Children ages 5 and younger accompanied by an adult require a “no-charge” ticket.

Excursion tickets to Moscow may be purchased in advance by calling 570-340-5204 or stopping by the Steamtown NHS fee booth from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Ticket reservations may be secured Mondays and Tuesdays by calling 570-340-5206 and providing the requested information. Park staff will return your call Wednesday morning to complete your purchase. Advanced reservations are recommended, although day-of-excursion tickets may be available for purchase at the fee booth prior to train boarding. Tickets are non-refundable unless an excursion is cancelled by park management. Steamtown NHS accepts all major credit cards, debit cards, checks, money orders, and cash (cash only in person at the fee booth).

All excursions are powered using historic diesel locomotives that pull vintage passenger railcars. While excursions to Moscow may be handicapped accessible, those wishing to participate are asked to state any accessibility concerns/needs before finalizing their ticket purchase. All excursion and short train ride schedules are subject to change.