Keystone College Professional Development Institute to host courses

LA PLUME — The Keystone College Professional Development Institute will host a variety of courses during the spring and summer of 2019.

The Institute offers programs connecting education, employment, and enjoyment to provide industry-focused, professional development and credentialed coursework, as well as courses for recreation, leisure, and personal enrichment.

Programs run the gamut from technology, including 3-D printing and computer skills, to education credentialing, including courses to obtain credentials for early care and education. Other courses include social media/analytics, podcasting, paralegal, game development, starting a business, and hospitality management, among others. Personal enrichment courses include glass blowing, ceramics, jewelry making, sculpture and many more.

“The Keystone College Professional Development Institute offers something for everyone,” Keystone College Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Karen Yarrish, Ph.D. said. “We offer courses to assist individuals in acquiring the additional training they need to advance their careers or gain new skills and talents. In addition, there are numerous courses to enable people to broaden their horizons, find creative outlets, and pursue new hobbies.”

Courses may be offered at the workplace or at Keystone, and can be in face-to-face, online, or hybrid formats. Also, customized credential programs can be designed for employers. To view available courses and register, visit www.keystone.edu/pdi or contact Kathy Williams, at 570-945-8461.