The Rite Aid store at 1777 N. Keyser Ave. in Scranton will open a no-charge, drive-through testing site for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The site is overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will utilize simple, self-swab nasal tests. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Adults 18 years of age and older are eligible for testing even if they are not exhibiting virus symptoms. Starting Monday appointments can be made by preregistering at www.riteaid.com.

Through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Rite Aid operates a total of 305 testing sites across 15 states. For more information about Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing and the full list of testing sites, please visit, www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing.

In addition to COVID-19 testing, flu shots are available at Rite Aid pharmacies in Pennsylvania.

— Staff Report